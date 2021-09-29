‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 9/29/2021

It’s time to find out who is getting voted off the island third on “Survivor 41” after the two-hour premiere on Sept. 22 when two castaways were sent home — Eric Abraham of the Yase tribe (yellow) and Sara Wilson of the Ua tribe (green).

The Sept. 29 episode is titled “Juggling Chainsaws” and its description teases, “Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.” We cannot wait to find out what that special new twist is. This season has been full of hard decisions for the castaways so far and we expect that the show will not let up in that department any time soon.

Follow along with our live elimination recap below but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — Here we go, episode two! At Ua tribe, Brad is nervous about how all over the place JD is, then when JD goes off with Ricard to get water, Brad sprints through the jungle to spy on them. Brad overhears them talking about him and also that JD feels more relaxed now within the tribe. Back at camp, Brad has some info for Shan, but his behavior is also raising red flags for her. So Shan promptly tells Ricard what Brad did and now Brad has a huge target on his back.

8:10 — Over at Luvu, Naseer is ready to bust out his skills with firemaking and so forth and we get some footage of his tiny Sri Lankan village, which is super cool. I love that addition this year, that we are getting footage from home of the castaways. Also, Naseer’s skills are making him “absolutely essential” to his tribe, as Sydney says.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

