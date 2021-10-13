‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 10/13/2021

It’s time for the next episode of “Survivor 41.” This one is titled “They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me” and I cannot wait to find out which castaway utters the episode title phrase this week because that’s hilarious.

The description for the episode reads, “Two castaways strategize a risky move during the immunity challenge, and another castaway does what it takes to earn a tribemate’s trust,” which is a great tease. We wonder what the “risky move” at the immunity challenge is? It feels like the immunity challenge might not be the best place for a “risky move,” but OK!

Follow along below with our live blog as the fifth castaway is eliminated from “Survivor 41” but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — At Ua, Genie is reeling after Brad’s ouster and she now knows she’s on the bottom because she didn’t know about voting Brad out. So to regain Genie’s trust, Shantel outs Brad’s advantage and tells Genie that Genie was not Brad’s No. 1. Wow. That’s a bold move, especially because JD wants his advantage back now that he wonders how much Shan is telling him.

8:10 — It’s the first reward challenge. They have to toss and catch a ball through a trap and then land each of four balls on a perch. The winning tribe gets a Fijian expert, while the second tribe gets a fish. Luvu sits out Naseer and Erika, but it turns out Heather was their weak link because she is SO BAD at this. The other tribes absolutely smoke her. Even when she manages to land the ball in the chute, she can’t traverse the course fast enough to catch her ball. Then Ua wins and Yase gets second while Heather is still back on the first stage. Oof.

8:15 — However, after the challenge, Heather collapses in a heap, crying her eyes out at how she lost because she feels so terrible. In a remarkable display, her tribe rallies around her and the other tribes cheer on the fact that she never gave up. Jeff Probst even says it’s moments like these that keep him coming back to the show. It really is a beautiful moment.

8:20 — Of course, back at Luvu, Erika is ready to throw Heather to the wolves because of her performance at the challenge. Erika is not wrong, it was concerning. However, it may not be Heather who is on the block. Sidney is a bit of a loose cannon and people have noticed.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

