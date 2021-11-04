‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 11/3/2021

Last week’s “Survivor” episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Erika Casupanan sitting on her own personal Exile Island, debating whether she should smash an hourglass and get to basically negate the merge challenge that left half the castaways safe. If she chooses to do so, the winning castaways would now have to compete in an individual immunity challenge and the other castaways would be safe from Tribal Council.

The November 3 episode is titled “There’s Gonna Be Blood” and its description reads, “Castaways compete in their first individual immunity challenge in the game. Also, Erika has been on Exile Island for two days, where she must make the biggest decision in the game thus far.”

If you need to advantage update, here is where everyone stands:

Xander Hastings has an immunity idol and an extra vote.

Shantel Smith and Naseer Muttalif each have an immunity idol.

Ricard Foye and Deshawn Radden each have an extra vote.

Liana Wallace has the Knowledge is Power advantage.

Follow along below with our live blog as the seventh castaway is eliminated from “Survivor 41” but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — We pick up with Erika on Exile and she’s feeling pretty good about doing things for herself alone on an island. She meets back up with the other castaways and cries a little talking about her experience of feeling left out. She and Jeff then get to reveal her hourglass choice — she smashed it and reset the merge.

8:15 — Challenge time. It’s a feet challenge, so it’s my worst nightmare because we are getting so many close-ups of dirty gross feet. Lordy. But anyway, the challenge involves using just your feet to stack a complicated series of blocks. First one to do it wins. It is incredibly difficult, lots of core strength happening here. Evvie almost pulls it out but knocks a block down at the last minute and Ricard sneaks in there and wins.

8:25 — Back at camp, Danny is pretty salty about his immunity being taken away. Deshawn is more chill, like, “What is fair? … Fair or not, that’s how the chips fell.” Also, Danny did get to feast and no one is taking that away, so at least you got that. Meanwhile, Deshawn, Danny, Ricard, Shan and Sydney get together and decide it’s Evvie, but Liana isn’t so sure. However, Shan talks to her and she decides to go for it.

8:30 — However, the other side of camp seems to realize Evvie is in trouble, so Xander tells Evvie he’ll play his idol for her. Xander, Evvie and Tiffany decide to vote Deshawn out and use the idol on Evvie, but they have to prepare for Liana’s advantage, which she told Evvie about. Evvie has realized, however, that if the idol is not in Xander’s possession, Liana can’t take it. Ooooh.

8:35 — Of course, that amazing plan goes right out the window when Xander spills his effing guts to Danny and Sydney, telling them that Evvie will be safe and that Liana has a steal advantage. Xander, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! Deshawn briefly floats the idea of voting for Sydney to protect himself after all of this information works its way through camp, but his alliance pooh-poohs that and says stick to Evvie.

8:40 — At Tribal Council, everyone talks about how crazy it was after they merged. Evvie makes it known that Xander is playing the idol for her and then he brings it out of his pants and flashes it around, saying he’s happy to give it away. But then! Deshawn outs Evvie as spilling Yase’s secrets during their summit, which Xander doesn’t like. THEN! Liana decides it’s time to play her advantage. But Xander’s idol was fake. Before Tribal, he gave BOTH his idol and his extra vote to Tiffany, which was very smart. So now Liana asks for his idol and he gives her his fake. It’s a pretty dope moment.

8:55 — Of course, this sends Tribal into an uproar and I’ll say it again for the people in the back: Tribals were better when the castaways couldn’t talk. But it sounds like now the majority alliance is splitting their votes between Evvie and Sydney and the minority alliance doesn’t know who to play the idol for. Hmm.

9:00 — Then when it’s time to read the votes, Sydney reveals she took her Shot in the Dark and she is… not safe. Then Tiffany is going to play the idol for Evvie and Xander tells her not to because he thinks the other alliance thought Evvie had the idol and didn’t vote for her. So she doesn’t play it and the votes go Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney, Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney, Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney – three-way tie right now — then another Evvie and another Sydney. Finally, the next person voted out is… Sydney. Wow. Well, that was a completely insane Tribal Council, that’s for sure.

