‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale & Reunion Live Recap & Spoilers

“Survivor” season 41 is down to its final five. The two-hour finale will crown a winner the Sole Survivor from among castaways Deshawn Radden, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foye and Xander Hastings. The editing is making us lean toward either Ricard or Xander winning, but Deshawn might sneak in there. We don’t see Erika or Heather taking the title; a woman has not won “Survivor” since Sarah Lacina won in season 34 in 2016.

Here is how to watch a live stream of the finale.

CBS’ description for the three-hour finale reads, “After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain and must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS original series “Survivor.” For the first time since season one, the winner will be revealed live on location. The finale will be immediately followed by a one-hour after-show hosted by Jeff Probst.”

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of spoilers. All times Eastern.

8:10 — After Probst welcomes us to the show and tells us how there is “one last twist” that “no one will see coming,” plus that they’re going to announce the winner live in Fiji, we pick back up with the final five arriving at their new camp where they have no amenities. Erika does not want to talk to Deshawn about him blowing up her duo with Heather. He says he’s sorry, but he had to try something to keep his buddy Danny there. Plus, Heather is pretty mad at Erika because she thought they were tight.

8:15 — The next morning, they each get a clue to the final advantage. It’s a word scramble and then a phrase they have to decipher. You are not allowed to search for the advantage until you have correctly solved the phrase. Xander gets it first — “Your treasure hangs where thre trees love to dance.” He runs off and then quickly everyone else gets it too and they start searching. “It’s a million-dollar egg hunt,” cracks Xander. Hilariously, Erika is the last person to solve the clue and the one who finds the advantage, which is an advantage in the final five immunity challenge. She immediately tells her alliance that she found it, but they let Deshawn and Xander keep looking. Ha ha.

8:20 — At the immunity challenge, they are building a rope ladder, hauling a bag of puzzle pieces up an elevated platform and then solving a 75-piece “Survivor” puzzle. They are also playing for a steak dinner reward. Erika’s advantage is that she gets to start with four rungs on each of her two ladders. Wow. That’s not a small advantage.

During the challenge, Erika’s advantage does get her a lead, but she’s not so far ahead that it’s a blow-out. In fact, they all get to the puzzle in a timely manner and Ricard starts to close in on Erika’s lead — but she pulls it out! Good for her. She chooses Heather to join her on the reward.

8:30 — At the reward, Erika apologizes for screwing up their friendship, but Heather is madder at Deshawn for the way he did Erika dirty. They end up patching things up and talk about who they want to take to the end. Erika wants to take Ricard but he’s a huge threat, but they also know they can’t take Deshawn because he will win for sure. Back at camp, Ricard is pretty annoyed that Erika and Heather might vote him out over Deshawn. Well, of course, they might! You are an immunity beast and there’s one more immunity challenge!

Then Ricard drops the bomb to Xander that he has a baby boy due “next week,” as in the week after the show wrapped back last spring. He starts crying, Xander tears up, it’s very emotional — and it makes Xander consider using his idol on Ricard! Whoa. If Ricard gets Xander to do that, Ricard deserves to win this 100 percent — and Xander knows this is a big gamble because can Xander beat him in the finals? I don’t know if he can.

8:40 — At Tribal Council, there is a lot of talking about Deshawn vs. Ricard and why do you keep one over the other. Then Ricard reveals about the baby on the way, getting all emotional. Hmmm. Is this the right play or will cynical people look at this as a bridge too far? He also talks himself up as one of the best players in “Survivor” history, which makes this feel like he knows he’s getting voted out.

8:45 — Before the votes are read, Xander plays his idol for himself just to play it. Then the votes go Deshawn, Ricard, Ricard and Ricard. Awww, that’s a shame. He really did play a great game.

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

