‘Survivor 42’ Episode 11 Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 5/11/2022

Last week’s episode of “Survivor 42” saw strategic powerhouse Hai Giang blindsided in one of the biggest moves of the season. This move, spearheaded by Canadian veterinarian Omar Zaheer, arguably leaves Omar, fellow Canadian Drea Wheeler, and perhaps even emerging power player Lindsay Dolashewich in the driver’s seat.

The final 7 consists of the Taku 4 – largely controlled by Omar and Lindsay, while also including physical powerhouse Jonathan Young, as well as the bubbly yet shrewd Maryanne Wheeler – as well as Drea, Mike Turner, and Romeo Escobar.

Last season’s controversial “Do or Die” twist is set to make a reappearance in tonight’s episode. Although Deshawn Radden, who fell victim to the twist last season, was able to escape by the skin of his teeth, whoever may fall victim to the twist tonight may not be so lucky.

For a breakdown of who has what advantages as of tonight, check out our post here.

Let’s see how it all plays out in tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” titled “Battle Royale.”

All times Eastern.

8:05 – The final 7 are celebrating the demise of Hai. “We lopped his head off, just like he deserved,” Mike says, adding that he “orchestrated it right from the beginning.” Omar is similarly thrilled, hoping that the “underdogs” will be able to take over the game. Lindsay notes that her and she and Drea now have a Steal-a-Vote due to their advantage amulet.

Ostracizing Maryanne and Romeo, the other five – Lindsay, Mike, Drea, Omar, and Jonathan – bond on the beach. “It surprises me that the two of them are still there,” Drea says of the other two.

Mike describes Romeo’s “best move” as reaching into the pot and taking food, in what is probably the best line of the season. “Romeo Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? He’s sitting in the same spot he sat in 20 days ago. He hasn’t moved. That’s where Romeo art thou.”

However…Mike later reveals to Omar that he was just doing that to placate Drea. As a result, Omar is worried about Mike’s newfound sneaky gameplay. Mike, what have you done?? Calling him the ‘new Hai,” he says that Mike has becoming exactly what he accused Hai of doing, and reaffirms his pact with Drea.