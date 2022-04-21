‘Survivor 42’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 4/20/2022

It’s here, folks – we’ve finally reached the official “Survivor 42” merge! Drop your buffs and get ready for an hour of backstabs, betrayal, and duplicity as we begin shortly after last week’s elimination of Lydia Meredith, partly at the hands of her allies, Hai Giang and Mike Turner.

Right now, there seems to be a tenuous alliance of “eight” that formed last episode, but it’s still not entirely clear who exactly those eight are. What we do know is that the #1 targets are Tori Meehan and Chanelle Howard, so let’s see if they make it out of tonight’s Tribal Council alive.

This week’s episode is called “You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt,” so buckle up guys…this might get a little bumpy.

All times Eastern.

8:05 – Back at camp, Mike comments on how Tori, Chanelle, Romeo, and Maryanne are apparently “on the outs.” Chanelle and Romeo are worried about this. Chanelle, bizarrely, thinks that “I, in my head, was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers…” Beg to differ, sister. I think you need a bit of learning to do.

Interestingly, Drea is distancing herself from her #1 ally, Romeo. Apparently, he’s “totally different,” and is now one of the most paranoid players on the island. “If Romeo has to go, then Romeo has to go,” she says. WOW – I was not expecting this shake-up.

Maryanne is also worried, with a lot of her childhood insecurities bubbling up. “I suck, there’s something wrong with me, and that’s why people don’t want to work with me.” She feels like she’s the “cool kids” are excluding her from the group. It’s hard not to feel sympathy for her.

Mike’s the cool boomer. Even though he’s 57, he’s pretty relatable, especially with the young people. Remember that if he wins, he would be the oldest winner of all time. He’s curious about Omar’s religion (Islam). Omar respects him and his empathy, and even sees a potential for him going long-term.

At the reward challenge, we’re getting another behind-the-scenes peek. Probst reveals that there’s a Beware advantage hidden under the sit-out bench, similar to how Xander sat out in episode 8 last season but didn’t find the hidden advantage. In fact, it’s the exact same bench, almost in the exact same spot in the water! Jeff just loves breaking the fourth wall.

8:15 – They’re dividing into teams of five by rock draw, so one person the unlucky sit-out. Turns out, it’s Maryanne.

Just like last season, one contestant is stepping up to take Maryanne’s spot, and this time, it’s Drea. Will she find the hidden advantage? We’ll just have to wait and see.

As usual, Jonathan is killing it in the challenge. Meanwhile, unlike Xander, Drea actually finds the advantage, and tells us that if we know her, she’s not gonna “beware” of anything; she’s gonna take her shot. She does, and stuffs it in her pants. Yet another advantage.

WOW…Omar is KILLING it in this challenge. While blue has zero balls in their basket, Orange comes from behind and turns it around 4-0. Jonathan, who was originally in the water retrieving balls, gets out and replaces Rocksroy as the thrower. Naturally, he gets five in a row and completely laps Orange. Gotta respect Omar’s drive, though I’m really wondering why he wasn’t just throwing in the first place.

8:20 – After the reward, the so-called “eight” is once again in agreement that Tori is first to go, followed closely by Romeo. Omar, meanwhile, has secret agreements with basically everyone on the island. “Information is the most powerful thing in the game right now, so having eyes and ears on every side of the island is invaluable for my game moving forward,” he explains. Who would’ve guessed our little villain this season would’ve ended up being Omar?? Will be interesting to see how this turns out for him.

Okay, we’re about to see Drea’s advantage. Turns out, it’s a clue to another advantage. The clue says there’s something “five paces” from the water well, though obviously that’s a pretty large perimeter. Nonetheless, Drea goes sleuthing and finds something. It’s a hole filled with red paint, with an advantage hidden in it. Gives a whole new meaning to “caught red handed”! Wow – props, producers. Gotta love a good pun.

Turns out, it’s a Knowledge is Power advantage. Remember that line that was so important it was made into an episode title? “I’m Survivor Rich”? Yeah, that was Drea. Now she’s even Survivor rich-er.

Uh-oh. Tori notices Drea’s red hand (or, more accurately, arm). She’s immediately onto her. Drea, in turn, is onto her. “I don’t trust Tori,” she explains. “She needs to go.”

8:30 – At the immunity challenge, Jeff’s breaking the fourth wall again. He’s gonna try to make a deal with the contestants, once again just like episode 8 in “41,” to sit out of the challenge in exchange for some rice. Last season, it was 4 people sitting out for three extra days’ worth of rice. This time, he’s doing four extra days’ worth of rice in exchange for six people sitting out. He lets us in on a secret, though: he’ll settle for 4 sitting out. But in case any future players think they can outsmart Jeff, he warns us that in the future, “The monster may have a much, much bigger appetite.”

The negotiation starts, and eventually they settle for four, but only three people are willing to step out. Everyone gets into a huddle to discuss, and Maryanne starts tearing up, telling her tribemates that even though she is on the outs, she’s sacrificing a chance for immunity for common good of the tribe. Eventually, Omar – very reluctantly – agrees to step out. However, Maryanne’s little act may have been just that – an act. “Look at me, using emotions as a weapon,” Maryanne says in a confessional.

8:35 – Hai is out before Jeff even says the challenge is on. Quickly, we’re down to three. Eventually, Chanelle falls out and it’s down to Tori, who won last episode’s immunity, and Jonathan, who is pretty much one of the biggest (at least tribal) challenge beasts of all time. Eventually, Jonathan loses his balance and Tori wins once again, with the rice.

Drea speaks for a majority of the tribe when she says that Tori winning once again really “pissed me off,” given that she’s ruining the majority’s plans. Now, it’s between Maryanne, Chanelle, and Romeo. We go to commercial break on Drea’s iconic laugh. “If they gotta go, they gotta go!” she says.

8:45 – Back at camp, Hai and Mike are gunning for Chanelle, because they really, really don’t trust her. Mike especially, given her infamous vote for him in episode 5.

Chanelle seems to be convinced by the majority’s lie, but Romeo is not convinced, partly because he’s picking up on Drea distancing herself from him. And honestly, at least with this edit, it’s becoming pretty clear why she thinks he’s so paranoid. Romeo is running around the island asking everyone about his name being thrown out there. Even Omar agrees. “Romeo is so paranoid!” he says in a confessional. “He’s gonna play himself out of the game.

Now, Omar’s talking with Hai about potentially changing the vote. Hai is partly in agreement, because Romeo has been “causing chaos,” which makes it hard for him to maintain control.

It’s becoming pretty clear this isn’t just the edit. Hai tells the audience that Romeo was pretty safe in the beginning, but has basically dug himself a giant hole with his paranoia.

Mike, still desperate to get rid of Chanelle, is very fond of his own social game, and wants to use it to keep the target on Chanelle. He scrambles to do just that, and we’re left on that cliffhanger before we go to Tribal. Personally, it looks like the numbers are there to get Romeo, but you never know what could happen.