‘Survivor 42’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 4/27/2022

Coming off of last week’s dramatic and chaotic official merge episode, this week is set to be a doozy, with not one but TWO people going home in a jam-packed hour of “Survivor.”

Chanelle Howell is officially gone, leaving Tori Meehan as presumably the main target of the ten remaining contestants tonight, largely due to the solidified “seven” alliance, which seems to include everyone but Tori, Romeo, and Maryanne. However, Maryanne seems to still be close to her former Taku members, so she may make it out alive if she happens not to be in the group that doesn’t have Tori.

So, let’s see! Will Tori escape yet another episode alive? Will she manage to win immunity yet again? Will the majority alliance still remain intact after two consecutive Tribal Councils? We’ll soon find out in this episode entitled “Game of Chicken.”

All times Eastern.

8:05 – On the heels of the Day 16 Tribal Council, Romeo puts on a bright, happy, and forgiving face to the rest of the camp, though he secretly wants to “kick ’em in the face” for being the secondary target of their plans. His anger seems to be most directed at Hai, despite their heartwarming heart-to-heart last week. Unfortunately, the feeling is mutual, with Hai correctly assuming that Romeo cast a vote his way, though Romeo denies it. “I just wanna see you squirm,” Romeo said in his voting confessional. Now, he has committed himself to take out Hai, or die trying.

Rocksroy, meanwhile, wants to make an alliance with the men, and starts with Jonathan and Mike. The two seem open to the idea. Rocksroy goes too far, however, when he approaches Omar about the plan. Omar, understandably, is worried about the other men outperforming him in challenges. Hai is similarly not fond of the plan. “I’m not part of the misogyny club here,” Hai tells us. As a result, he is now targeting Rocksroy. Well…looks like this plan has backfired.

8:15 – The immunity challenge is one we’ve seen before, called Sea Legs, where contestants must stand on a wobbly platform in the rocky waters, and basically not fall off. The real twist, though, is that the ten will be split into two groups – Blue and Orange, of course – and will be going to two separate Tribals. The contestants will also be competing for reward for their team, and will also be able to listen in on the other group’s Tribal. The breakdown of the tribes are as follows:

Orange:

Drea

Maryanne

Tori

Lindsay

Jonathan

Blue:

Omar

Romeo

Rocksroy

Mike

Hai

Yes, interestingly enough, Blue turns out to consist of five men, supposedly benefiting Rocksroy and his newly-formed “all guys’ alliance”…we’ll see how that turns out.

As the challenge starts, they’re dropping like flies. Before even one minute is up, about seven of the ten are out, including Tori. Eventually, Hai wins immunity for Blue, while Jonathan beats out his old tribemate Lindsay for Orange. Hai then quickly falls off, so reward goes to Orange.

Mike, naïvely, actually believes that Omar is with him and Rocksroy, so it’ll be “easy,” and Romeo will go home. Well…we’ll see about that, Mike.

8:25 – According to Romeo, this is his worst nightmare. He has nothing in common with any of the men, and is currently even in a beef with Hai, so he’s pretty much resigned to his fate. However, Omar is more open to the idea of getting rid of Rocksroy, considering his stubbornness and immovability. So, he approaches Romeo and divulges Rocksroy’s attempted men’s alliance. Romeo’s fate depends on Hai, who he calls “the sneakiest weasel that ‘Survivor 42’ has.”

Hai, though he wants Romeo out on a personal level, thinks it’ll be better strategically to get rid of Rocksroy. However, he doesn’t want to alienate Mike. He goes to Mike with the plan, but Mike is against the plan, mostly because he already gave Rocksroy his word. However, he also doesn’t want to be split from Hai, so they’re both in a bit of a pickle.

Over at Orange’s camp (fitting, considering that three of the five are former Taku), Jonathan approaches Maryanne with the possibility of blindsiding Drea, in order to flush her idol (let alone the million other advantages they don’t know she has). However, Maryanne is pissed about being patronized by him. “Jonathan’s really getting to me,” she says. She then goes to Tori and tells her about Jonathan’s plans…bad idea, Maryanne, if you ask me. Tori just assumed she would be the tribe’s target, but now has a bit of hope.

8:30 – Jonathan tells Drea that the target is Maryanne. She plays it cool, but is secretly nervous about people being targeted for their idols.

When he comes to his ally Lindsay with the plan, Lindsay points out the flaw in his plan: if Drea plays her idol, their ally Maryanne will go home, along with all of her advantages. “Jonathan is not very strategic,” she says. She tries to convince him that it’s better to convince Drea to target Tori. This leads to a big argument, reminiscent of his 14-year-old self back on “Endurance.”

“He’s kind of an idiot,” Lindsay then tells Tori.