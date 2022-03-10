‘Survivor 42’ Premiere Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 3/9/2022

After much anticipation and a longer-than-average gap between seasons, “Survivor 42” is finally here! After calling season 41 the beginning of a “new era of ‘Survivor’,” host Jeff Probst has teased “Survivor 42” as “the most dangerous version of ‘Survivor’ ever seen.” With a shortened shooting schedule (only 26 days), a faster pace, more dangerous challenges, harsher conditions, and more controversial twists and advantages than ever, “Survivor 42” is bound to be a wild and exciting ride, and today marks the beginning of such an adventure for both the contestants and audience.

The two-hour premiere kicks off Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific with 18 new castaways split into three tribes of six apiece. Follow along with our live episode recap below but be warned of spoilers.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE ‘SURVIVOR 41’ PREMIERE AHEAD

All times Eastern.

8:00 – At first, it appears as though “Survivor 42” is starting just like any other. Three tribes of six are coming to the marooning on their separate boats, and Jeff Probst is addressing the audience, letting us know what the contestants don’t: that many of the twists used in season 41, like the Shot in the Dark advantage, the Hourglass twist, and the Beware advantage, will be re-used this time around, though with certain “variables” changed. There will also be some new twists. Let’s stay tuned to see how that pans out.

8:10 – Maryanne and Zach seem like this season’s Cochran/Adam/Erik Reichenbach-style superfan, but in reality every contestant this season is a superfan. For all the newer seasons’ faults, that’s what makes it all pretty exciting. We’re also about to start our first challenge. It’s long and complicated, and the winner gets a pot, machete, and flint for their tribe. But no tribes get any rice or food whatsoever. “The new Survivor is fast, it’s difficult, and it’s dangerous,” Probst says.

8:15 – Daniel is slow for his Vati tribe, and may have a Stephenie LaGrossa-style premiere episode dislocated shoulder. Now, runners Lindsay, Drea, and Hai are faced with a decision that the three of them must do together: an advantage for the three of them, or to continue to compete in the challenge. After a bit of deliberation, the three of them pinkie swear with each other and choose to get the joint advantage (that also means perhaps a cross tribal alliance). The 15 remaining contestants are wondering what’s taking them so long (this may be like 10 or 15 minutes IRL, even though it’s only 2 on screen) as they smear fake blood and dirt all over their bodies to make it look like they were working hard. “WHY ARE THEY FILTHY??” someone yells as Lindsay returns first. The three of them are back, and the tribes paddle out. Taku has a clear lead.

8:20 – Taku still has a lead, but soon Ika and Vati (including Daniel, who is still injured) return to the beach. It’s a nail-biter finish!! Rocksroy gets his key off the hook, meaning Taku has more or less blown their lead, but drops it. Can he drag it back? He does! Ika wins reward!! “Are you okay? You’re bleeding a lot,” Lydia says to Hai.

“I think I pulled a Stephenie LaGrossa here,” Daniel says of his shoulder. Except this time, we actually get to see the cameras. Medical has a look at Daniel’s shoulder. Thank God for Survivor’s Australian medical team. A doctor puts his shoulder back in; it feels a lot better, but the doctor warns him it is at risk of being dislocated again, so he has to be careful.

8:30 – At the Ika tribe, Tori, Zach, and Swati immediately bond as the three young people. Tori shows off her nerdy side as the three geek out about Harry Potter. Simultaneously, the other three – Rocksroy, Drea, and Romeo – immediately bond as the older tribe members. Already there are alliances being formed. Time will tell which bond will prevail. Now, Vati is given another chance to get the supplies they lost at the challenge. SAVVY or SWEAT: meaning they have to choose between a mental or physical challenge.

8:35 – They choose SAVVY, and immediately several of them assume they already have the answer. Jenny explains to them why they’re wrong, and steps up to be the leader of this challenge. Meanwhile, Taku has also chosen SAVVY. While Jonathan sees 11 triangles, Omar sees 36. “I’m not gonna be a puzzle guy,” Jonathan says, so he, Marya and Jackson go to make the shelter while Lindsay, Omar, and Maryanne count the triangles. Both Vati and Taku have determined there are at least 50 triangles; Vati’s guesses are 50 and 51, while Taku guesses 51 and 52…and the answer is…51!! Both tribes get their reward!!

8:45 – the superfans over at Ika are singing the “Survivor” theme song as Swati cuts down a tree. Rocksroy reprimands the younger three, plus Drea, for goofing off while they are supposed to be working. Zach says that his attitude paints a huge target on his back. Rocksroy asks Drea if he is taking it too far, while Drea tells him he should take it down a bit.

Meanwhile, Drea, Hai, and Lindsay finally check out their advantage: it’s an “Advantage Amulet,” which can only be used with all the other Amulets remaining in the game, meaning the three of them must regroup before any of them can use it. However, the fewer amulet in the game, the more power they have (extra vote at 3, Steal-A-Vote at 2, and it’s a full idol at 1). So the three of them are given an interesting dilemma: they’ll have to eliminate each other to maximize the power of the idol, but they also have to reconnect with each other before it can be used at all. Boy, Jeff wasn’t lying when he said they weren’t holding back on the twists.