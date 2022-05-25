‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale & Reunion Live Recap & Spoilers

Well, it really does all come down to this, folks. Five contestants remain in “Survivor 42“: Lindsay Dolashewich, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, and Romeo Escobar. After last week’s dramatic blindside of strategic powerhouse Omar Zaheer marked the end of the Taku 4, the game is truly in anyone’s hands.

Here is how to watch a live stream of the finale.

The finale is appropriately titled “It All Comes Down to This,” and following last week’s exhibition of Maryanne’s metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly, it would admittedly be pretty amazing to see the lovable 23-year-old self-professed Canadian “dork” emerge as this year’s Sole Survivor. However, there are plenty of worthy contenders, and we are on the edge of our seats waiting to see how the next three hours play out.

Let’s head into the three-hour season finale, which will include the on-location reading of the votes and reunion show we saw last season. All times Eastern.

8:05 – We’re getting a fourth-wall greeting from Probst, where he confirms we’re getting another on-island winner reveal and reunion show (something he also confirmed we’ll also be seeing in future seasons).

Coming back from Tribal after Omar’s elimination, the final five are headed to a brand new beach. Maryanne is finally genuinely excited. “Everybody on the jury knows Maryanne is here to play,” she says, thrilled that she finally sees herself actually winning for the first time.

8:15 – Lindsay confronts Jonathan about being left out of the plan, and the two argue about it. “He’s so freaking righteous and it drives me insane!” Lindsay screams.

Meanwhile, Romeo claims he has an idol to his tribemates, and shows us that he made a fake, just to cement the line. “My second grade teacher would be very proud of me!” he exlaims.

Maryanne is telling Lindsay that she wants to go to the end with her, revealing that Mike told her that he wanted to give her the idol at 5. Mike then tells Lindsay he may play his idol for her. You can’t give it to both of ’em, Mike. Pick one. Or none at all.

Now, the final 5 are presented with the puzzle we saw last season: a word scramble. This time? “Good fortune is tucked in the toes of the sleeping giant.” Lindsay unscrambles the words first, certain that she’s going home if she doesn’t find it. It turns out, the advantage is on top of a boulder that looks like a giant foot. She’s picking the island apart while the other four try to collaborate to figure it out.

Maryanne, meanwhile, is apparently genuine about wanting to go to the end with Lindsay, secretly frustrated that the boys want to decipher the code together.

Incredibly, in the middle of a confessional expressing her frustration at this wild goose chase, Lindsay seems to figure it all out and runs to the giant toe to find it. She comes back with the advantage, causing Maryanne to grow the world’s biggest smile, and declares that she’s going “balls to the wall” to win this thing. And she better – this immunity challenge may be her last chance at salvation.