‘Survivor 42’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 4/13/2022

Tonight, we’ve got a two-hour, double-episode special for the “Survivor 42” merger. Episodes 6 and 7 are titled “You Can’t Hide on Survivor” and “The Devil You Do or The Devil You Don’t,” respectively. Like season 41, episode 6 will likely see the return of the Hourglass twist, while episode 7 will see its aftermath, as well as the last Tribal Council before the official merge (and jury phase).

So far, we’ve got four tribes going into the merge equally strong – four in each. However, no tribe is fully united, as each are developing palpable cracks. How will this play out once it actually comes time to vote? People wanting to jump ship will almost certainly play a role – but how big a role, and at whose cost, we’ll have to wait to see.

Be forewarned of spoilers!

All times Eastern.

8:05 – Omg!! We’re finally getting a recap. It’s basically a recap of who has what advantages before the merge. Special reminder of the Advantage Amulet, which basically hasn’t been mentioned since episode 1. In short, Hai, Drea, and Lindsay all have one.

At Vati, Chanelle is gloating that she came out on top of that night’s Tribal Council. Mike, however, is pissed about her stray vote toward him. The four are pretending to stay strong, but Mike secretly does not trust Chanelle, and is willing to “step aside” if potential harm might come her way, as opposed to Hai and Lydia, who he would “take a bullet for.”

Meanwhile, at Ika, the cracks are showing between Rocksroy and Tori, who basically hate each other. It’s definitely fun to watch though. “I’m done with him,” Tori says. Rocksroy, on the other hand, says that “Tori is not predictable,” and as a result does not want to go far with him. Privately, Drea and Romeo are also kind of pissed with Tori. “She has no alliance to anyone,” Romeo says.

8:10 – Wow, we’re getting a rundown on the upcoming twist from Jeff – and incredibly, we actually get to see the players come to the challenge in the background as Jeff is talking to us. Actually pretty cool! Jeff better finish up talking fast.

Anyway, we’re about to see the Hourglass twist again, but with a bit of a twist (or as Jeff calls them, “variables”). For one, the food is from Applebee’s (though personally I don’t see what difference that makes), and for another, the players will be told in advance that whoever draws gray rocks will have the “power to change the game…” mysterious. Finally, the winning five will have the choice to either send one of the two who draws the gray rocks to Exile with their unrevealed power, or they can choose one member from their own team to do it, sacrificing food and the perceived immunity in the process. Interesting…not a bad “variable” on Jeff’s part.

Wow, looks like Jeff had his finger on the pulse with the whole Applebee’s thing. These castaways are going crazy for it. Then again, they’ve been starving on a deserted island for nearly two weeks.

Who picked the gray rocks?? It’s…. COMMERCIAL BREAK! Gotta wait a bit to find out.

8:20 – Turns out, it’s Lindsay and Rocksroy who drew the bum rocks. The teams are – Orange: Lydia, Jonathan, Maryanne, Hai, and Tori versus Blue: Drea, Mike, Romeo, Omar, and Chanelle. My bet is Jonathan’s team has got this (and yes, it may only be because it has Jonathan on it).

Each group has to move a giant boulder form under the sand. Naturally, Jonathan is almost single-handedly moving that boulder from point A to point B. It’s a long and clearly arduous challenge, but Orange is ahead the entire time.

8:30 – Mike is this team’s hero, helping to move each member of his team to each subsequent stage of the challenge. We’re now getting an emotional scene with Drea trying to mount the boulder…after a long struggle, and much encouragement, she does, but Maryanne and Lydia are way too ahead on the puzzle for any comeback to matter. Who knows how long they spent there, but they certainly had a hell of a head start.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Maryanne is being a sweetheart or bitterly sarcastic: “Thank you for the reminder. It really means a lot.” Still love that girl.

As expected, Orange wins, despite Blue’s triumphant process.

Despite Jeff’s disclaimer that whoever Orange chooses to go to Exile will have the power to change the game, Orange nonetheless chooses Lindsay to join them, and Rocksroy to go to Exile (probably at Tori’s behest), meaning we’re about to see Rocksroy be presented with the Hourglass…that’ll surely be fun.

Yup, it looks like this season’s Erika is Rocksroy…at least when it comes to the Hourglass twist. Does that mean he’s our winner? In my humble opinion, probably not…but it’ll still be interesting to watch.

8:40 – At the reward, Jonathan says, “I almost went to Exile because of this great power Jeff is talking about,” but revealed he had to choose the food, because he needed the sustenance. At least it’s pretty clear that Jeff at least gave them a proper disclaimer.

Tori, as expected, is eagerly attempting to jump ship from her former Ika tribemates (lucky for her she’s the only Ika member there). She’s really s***talking Rocksroy, and it’s clear she wants nothing to do with her former tribemates.

Over at the beach, the losers are pretty depressed about their loss, but they’re at least happy about their meagre supply of rice.

Wow – Drea may have a secret crystal ball we don’t know about, as she just predicted the Hourglass twist, almost exactly. Casually, she says:

You never know, he might come back and be able to say that he can switch it to where they’re not immune and we are.

Anyway, Drea and Mike are coordinating about their idols (as revealed through their secret phrases which they uttered in the last episode), but it’s unclear as to where it will lead. They’re open to aligning with each other, but naturally the two strangers are still suspicious of one another.

Over at Exile, Rocksroy is presented with the iconic hourglass, though unlike last season, no Jeff, and no instructions. Just the hourglass. Naturally, he has no idea what it means, and puts it aside to deal with later. Later, we get a personal story from Rocksroy, where he reveals that he has keratoconus – a medical condition that may result in the loss of his eyesight down the line. So of course he’s very grateful for the beautiful Fijian landscape he is presented with, despite it being on Exile.

8:50 – Orange comes back from their reward, and the final 12 (minus Rocksroy) finally get to know each other. Omar notes (perhaps significantly) that they’re all getting along pretty well, despite the potential preconception that it would be 4 vs. 4 vs. 4.

Lindsay, Drea, and Hai rendezvous about the Advantage Amulet. On the surface, they pledge loyalty to each other in order to prevent themselves from being targeted, but Hai, at least, is a bit suspicious.

Also worth noting how Maryanne is surprising people with her secret strategic mind: “Because, like, a problem [now] is a shield in the future,” she says about Drea, much to Tori’s surprise.

Later, Jonathan and Mike – probably the two biggest guys on the beach – bond in a pretty touching scene. “A Jersey guy and an Alabama dude talking,” Mike says. “Is that amazing? Only on Survivor.”

9:00 – Romeo is inspired by Hai’s openness when it comes to his sexuality, and has a private conversation with him about it, where he reveals that some of his family back in El Salvador will only find out that he’s gay only through the show. He wonders in a confessional if some of his family back home will “love me less or not want to be around me.” Hai, however, reassures him that he has nothing but support out there.

Then, Omar joins them and he finds out through Hai that Chanelle is untrustworthy. He also learns that she chose to Risk her vote back in episode 3, meaning that he’s only learning now that he doesn’t have his vote in the upcoming Tribal. “This girl is sketchy!” Omar says. “I don’t want to be around her – I want her gone!”

9:10 – A lot of personal connections developing. Mike and Omar are sharing their backstories, and Mike is impressed that Omar has chosen to save himself until marriage. Maryanne and Lydia bond as the “youngin’s with the old grandma names.” Hai and Jonathan are connecting strategically – though I have no idea where that came from.

There seems to be a very cross-tribal alliance forming between Drea (and presumably Romeo and Rocksroy) of Ika; Jonathan of Taku, and Hai and Lydia of Vati. Jonathan, however, reveals in a confessional that he’s only throwing out Maryanne’s name to gain their trust, and because he knows (or thinks he knows) that she’s safe at the next Tribal.

It’s pretty clear that Chanelle is on the outs. “No one trusts her,” Lydia says. To be honest, it seems like she’s the next to go. Or, if she wins immunity, I’d be surprised if she’s not the next one gone after that. “Chanelle screwed him,” Hai tells Drea of Omar’s lost vote.

There seems to be an “eight” that is forming: Drea, Jonathan, Omar, Hai, Lydia, Romeo, Lindsay, and Maryanne. Tori and Chanelle are the #1 targets, and both are (pretty humorously) being targeted most strongly by their former tribemates.