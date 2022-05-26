‘Survivor’ Season 42 Winner: Who Won the Finale Tonight?

Well, after 13 weeks of challenges, twists, turns, idols, and countless complicated advantages, “Survivor” season 42 has finally crowned the show’s 40th winner (minus two two-time winners).

Read on to find out the winner of season 42 but be warned of spoilers.

And the ‘Survivor 42’ Winner Is…

Maryanne Oketch, who is just the ninth person of color to win “Survivor” and, minus Erika Casupanan last season, the first woman to win since Sarah Lacina in season 34. Quite surprisingly, she is also the second Canadian winner in the show’s history, coming right off the heels of Erika, despite seasons 41 and 42 only having four combined Canadian representatives. Canada is basically 2 for 2 now.

This is not the only way in which Maryanne’s win mirrors Erika (who she had no idea about at the time of filming). Her win, like Erika’s was also nearly unanimous, and both are lifelong superfans who have dreamt for many years of appearing on – and winning – the acclaimed show.

After her nearly unanimous win (we have to presume the lone stray vote came from Jonathan), Jeff also dropped the bomb that the live reunion would take place in the jungles of Fiji. There, Maryanne, still reeling from her surprise win, said that she was nervous at first because she wasn’t being asked many questions. “But honestly, I knew that the pivotal moment would be telling [the jury] about my idol … because I knew that compared to other people, I didn’t play a big strategic game.” “I still can’t believe this is happening,” she said.