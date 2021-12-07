Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Four Months Pregnant

Former “Survivor” contestant Alexis Maxwell is now pregnant with her first child. Alexis competed on “Survivor” seven years ago in season 28, “Cagayan,” where she placed 12th. Here’s what the former “Survivor” contestant has been up to in the years since.

Alexis Got Married In August 2020

Alexis, who was 21 when she competed in “Survivor: Cagayan — Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty,” started out on the Solana, aka “Beauty,” tribe, where she made a solid alliance with tribemates Jefra Bland, LJ McKanas, and Jeremiah Wood. However, when the tribes merged into two on Day 12, the alliance was separated, and Alexis and Jeremiah were in the minority on their new Aparri tribe. Given the new stakes, the two former allies targeted each other, but Alexis was the first victim of new Aparri when she was unanimously voted out on day 16, right before the merge. She was also the last contestant eliminated before the jury.

Alexis, who lives in Chicago and is a native of nearby Addison (she was a student at Northwestern University during her time on the show), married her now-husband Evan Watkins at the Itasca Country Club in Itasca, Illinois in August 2020, according to her Instagram page. Watkins is also a graduate of Northwestern, having competed on their football team.

Since then, Alexis and Evan have been the parents of several dogs; she recently described a photo of the two of them with their dogs as her “fave family photo ever.”

Alexis and Evan Recently Announced They Were Expecting Their First Child

On Monday, Alexis, who is now 29, revealed on Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child. Though Alexis did not reveal the baby’s sex, she revealed that the due date was May 5, meaning that they are about four months into the pregnancy. In her caption, she wrote: “5•5•22 we’ll be a family of 5! (2 dogs and 3 humans). Let’s goooo!!!! 🤰🏻🚼♥️ Countdown to Cinco de Mayo! I LOVE YOU @evan_watkins18 !!! 🥰😆”

At least two other Survivor contestants publicly congratulated Alexis on her announcement: “Survivor: Ghost Island” winner Wendell Holland commented with an enthusiastic, “Yessssss!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!!!!!!” Lauren Beck, who placed fourth on season 39, “Island of the Idols,” replied to the post saying, “Congrats beauty!!😍” Three-time “Survivor” contestant Andrea Boehlke also congratulated Alexis on the news.

This news comes in the backdrop of several other survivors getting married and having children. Recently, Nadiya Anderson, who competed on season 29, “San Juan Del Sur” alongside her twin sister Natalie, who went on to win the season, had her second child. Jaclyn and Jon Misch, a couple who competed on the same season, also announced recently that they were expecting their first child via surrogacy, which came in light of Jaclyn revealing on their “Survivor” season that she was unable to have children due to a medical condition. Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas, who both competed multiple times, also recently announced the birth of their first child, a girl.

Mike Holloway, winner of season 30, “Worlds Apart,” and Natalie Tenerelli, second-runner up of season 22, “Redemption Island,” also recently announced separate engagements. Mike married “Big Brother 17” contestant Meg Maley in September, and Natalie is engaged to “The Bachelorette” contestant Dan Cox.

Be sure to catch “Survivor 41” on CBS, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time.