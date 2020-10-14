Are Any ‘Survivor’ Contestants on ‘The Amazing Race 32’?

A new season of The Amazing Race premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. A lot of the recent seasons have featured contestants from other reality shows, especially Survivor. So, are there any familiar faces taking off on the race around the world this year?

Unfortunately, no. While season 31 was an all-CBS-reality season, with teams made up of people who previously competed on The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother, season 32 is an all-newbie season. Read on to meet the cast and be sure to tune in Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on CBS.

DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Former NFL Stars

Name: DeAngelo Williams

Age: 37

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Current occupation: Retired from the NFL. Played nine years for the Carolina Panthers and two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Three words to describe you: A natural winner.

Name: Gary Barnidge

Age: 34

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Current occupation: Retired from the NFL and now work on my non-Profit AFWB (American Football Without Barriers). Played for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Three words to describe you: Adventurous, competitive, and honest.

Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran, Siblings

Name: Eswar Dhinakaran

Age: 24

Hometown: Fremont, California

Current occupation: Software engineer and entrepreneur

Three words to describe you: Impulsive, fast-learner, and empathetic.

Name: Aparna Dhinakaran

Age: 26

Hometown: Berkeley, California

Current occupation: Engineer/entrepreneur

Three words to describe you: Friendly, adventurous and ambitious.

Jerry and Frank Eaves, Father and Son

Name: Jerry Lee Eaves

Age: 60

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Current occupation: Host of Eaves Sports Radio and athletic director/men’s basketball coach at Simmons College of Kentucky

Three words to describe you: Leader, compassionate, and active.

Name: Frank Emmanuel Eaves

Age: 25

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Current occupation: Luxury car sales

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, driven, and charismatic.

Kaylynn and Haley Williams, Sisters

Name: Kaylynn Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina

Current occupation: Real estate agent

Three words to describe you: Positive, ambitious, and outgoing.

Name: Haley Williams

Age: 31

Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina

Current occupation: Real estate agent

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, kind, and determined.

Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen, Married Parents

Name: Chee Lee

Age: 38

Hometown: Houston

Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis

Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.

Name: Hung Nguyen

Age: 39

Hometown: Houston

Current occupation: Professional development coach

Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.

Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, Olympic Hurdlers

Name: Kellie Wells-Brinkley

Age: 38

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Current occupation: On-air personality, public speaker, strategic partnership manager for a tech company

Three words to describe you: Compassionate, rebellious, and adventurous.

Name: LaVonne Idlette

Age: 34

Hometown: Hampton, Virginia

Current occupation: Real estate impact investor and fund manager/mortgage broker

Three words to describe you: Ambitious, easy-going, and strong.

Leo Brown and Alana Folsom, Dating

Name: Alana Folsom

Age: 29

Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts

Current occupation: Internal communications associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

Three words to describe you: Talkative, excitable, and smart.

Name: Leo Brown

Age: 30

Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts

Current occupation: Senior healthcare data analyst

Three words to describe you: Determined, social, and eager.

Michelle and Victoria Newland, Sisters

Name: Michelle Newland

Age: 34

Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

Current occupation: Luxury automotive sales #carsaleswoman #BMW

Three words to describe you: Energetic, entertaining, and extra.

Name: Victoria “Vic” Newland

Age: 33

Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

Current occupation: Physician auditor/consultant and educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions

Three words to describe you: Kind-hearted, go-getter, and curious.

Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell, Best Friends

Name: Nathan Worthington

Age: 39

Hometown: Dayton, Tennessee

Current occupation: La-Z-Boy manufacturing

Three words to describe you: Honest, trustworthy, and dependable.

Name: Cody Buell

Age: 33

Hometown: Paint Lick, Kentucky

Current occupation: Environmental and sustainability manager

Three words to describe you: Optimistic, joking, and loving.

Riley and Maddison McKibbin, Brothers and Pro Volleyball Players

Name: Riley McKibbin

Age: 31

Hometown: Honolulu

Current occupation: Professional beach volleyball player

Three words to describe you: Coffee, wine, and happy.

Name: Maddison McKibbin

Age: 29

Hometown: Honolulu

Current occupation: Professional beach volleyball player

Three words to describe you: Altruistic, optimistic, and inquisitive.

Will Jardell and James Wallington, Dating

Name: Will Jardell

Age: 30

Hometown: Nederland, Texas

Current occupation: Public health specialist and dance teacher

Three words to describe you: Go-getter, realistic, and fierce.

Name: James Wallington

Age: 31

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Current occupation: Event coordinator and social media manager

Three words to describe you: Passionate, ambitious, outgoing.

The Amazing Race season 32 premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will air at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, October 28, when it moves to its 8 p.m. timeslot.

