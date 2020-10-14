Are Any ‘Survivor’ Contestants on ‘The Amazing Race 32’?

A new season of The Amazing Race premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. A lot of the recent seasons have featured contestants from other reality shows, especially Survivor. So, are there any familiar faces taking off on the race around the world this year?
Unfortunately, no. While season 31 was an all-CBS-reality season, with teams made up of people who previously competed on The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother, season 32 is an all-newbie season. Read on to meet the cast and be sure to tune in Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on CBS.
DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Former NFL Stars
Name: DeAngelo Williams
Age: 37
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Current occupation: Retired from the NFL. Played nine years for the Carolina Panthers and two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Three words to describe you: A natural winner.
Name: Gary Barnidge
Age: 34
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Current occupation: Retired from the NFL and now work on my non-Profit AFWB (American Football Without Barriers). Played for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.
Three words to describe you: Adventurous, competitive, and honest.
Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran, Siblings
Name: Eswar Dhinakaran
Age: 24
Hometown: Fremont, California
Current occupation: Software engineer and entrepreneur
Three words to describe you: Impulsive, fast-learner, and empathetic.
Name: Aparna Dhinakaran
Age: 26
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Current occupation: Engineer/entrepreneur
Three words to describe you: Friendly, adventurous and ambitious.
Jerry and Frank Eaves, Father and Son
Name: Jerry Lee Eaves
Age: 60
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Current occupation: Host of Eaves Sports Radio and athletic director/men’s basketball coach at Simmons College of Kentucky
Three words to describe you: Leader, compassionate, and active.
Name: Frank Emmanuel Eaves
Age: 25
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Current occupation: Luxury car sales
Three words to describe you: Outgoing, driven, and charismatic.
Kaylynn and Haley Williams, Sisters
Name: Kaylynn Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
Current occupation: Real estate agent
Three words to describe you: Positive, ambitious, and outgoing.
Name: Haley Williams
Age: 31
Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
Current occupation: Real estate agent
Three words to describe you: Outgoing, kind, and determined.
Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen, Married Parents
Name: Chee Lee
Age: 38
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis
Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.
Name: Hung Nguyen
Age: 39
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Professional development coach
Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.
Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, Olympic Hurdlers
Name: Kellie Wells-Brinkley
Age: 38
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
Current occupation: On-air personality, public speaker, strategic partnership manager for a tech company
Three words to describe you: Compassionate, rebellious, and adventurous.
Name: LaVonne Idlette
Age: 34
Hometown: Hampton, Virginia
Current occupation: Real estate impact investor and fund manager/mortgage broker
Three words to describe you: Ambitious, easy-going, and strong.
Leo Brown and Alana Folsom, Dating
Name: Alana Folsom
Age: 29
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Internal communications associate at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Three words to describe you: Talkative, excitable, and smart.
Name: Leo Brown
Age: 30
Hometown: Somerville, Massachusetts
Current occupation: Senior healthcare data analyst
Three words to describe you: Determined, social, and eager.
Michelle and Victoria Newland, Sisters
Name: Michelle Newland
Age: 34
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Luxury automotive sales #carsaleswoman #BMW
Three words to describe you: Energetic, entertaining, and extra.
Name: Victoria “Vic” Newland
Age: 33
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Physician auditor/consultant and educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions
Three words to describe you: Kind-hearted, go-getter, and curious.
Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell, Best Friends
Name: Nathan Worthington
Age: 39
Hometown: Dayton, Tennessee
Current occupation: La-Z-Boy manufacturing
Three words to describe you: Honest, trustworthy, and dependable.
Name: Cody Buell
Age: 33
Hometown: Paint Lick, Kentucky
Current occupation: Environmental and sustainability manager
Three words to describe you: Optimistic, joking, and loving.
Riley and Maddison McKibbin, Brothers and Pro Volleyball Players
Name: Riley McKibbin
Age: 31
Hometown: Honolulu
Current occupation: Professional beach volleyball player
Three words to describe you: Coffee, wine, and happy.
Name: Maddison McKibbin
Age: 29
Hometown: Honolulu
Current occupation: Professional beach volleyball player
Three words to describe you: Altruistic, optimistic, and inquisitive.
Will Jardell and James Wallington, Dating
Name: Will Jardell
Age: 30
Hometown: Nederland, Texas
Current occupation: Public health specialist and dance teacher
Three words to describe you: Go-getter, realistic, and fierce.
Name: James Wallington
Age: 31
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Current occupation: Event coordinator and social media manager
Three words to describe you: Passionate, ambitious, outgoing.
The Amazing Race season 32 premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will air at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, October 28, when it moves to its 8 p.m. timeslot.
