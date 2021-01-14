‘Survivor: Palau’ Contestant Dead At Age 40

Sad news for the Survivor family. Survivor: Palau contestant Cassandra Anne “Angie” Jacusz is dead at the age of 40. Here’s what you need to know.

Jacusz Died After a Battle With Cancer

TMZ first reported that Jacusz died last Friday, January 8, in the New Orleans area. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a GoFundMe page that was originally created in January 2018 said that in November 2017, Jakusz was diagnosed with “a rare form of squamous cell colorectal cancer.”

The site said that it “took three months to diagnose” Jacusz’s illness and they incurred $30,000 in medical bills because she was uninsured. She later became qualified for insurance, but the family was looking for help in covering the part of her care that was not covered.

“With a combined treatment of chemotherapy and radiation, this form of cancer has an 80 percent success rate among patients,” the site reads. “While her treatment will be exhausting and taxing on her body, Angie is a healthy and strong 37-year-old woman and we expect her to make a full recovery.”

The site also gave some biographical information about Jacusz. She was born March 27, 1980, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and spent time in New York and San Francisco before permanently settling in New Orleans where she worked as a bartender. She also enjoyed painting, designing, sewing, and baking.

Her obituary reads, “Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life. Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision. She was a founding member of the New Orleans Noise Coalition and had been a contestant on season 10 of Survivor. She is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra; her parents, Linda and Wayne Jakusz; her brother, Jon Jakusz; a niece, Addison Calandra and a nephew, Leo Robert Probst-Jakusz.”

Jacusz is the second Survivor: Palau castaway to die after a battle with cancer. Fourth-place finisher Jenn Lyon died from breast cancer in 2010.

Angie’s Time on ‘Survivor

Angie Jakusz and Willard Smith Early Show Interview Part 1 (2005)2018 UPDATE Angie has been diagnosed with Cancer and needs your help. Any amount that you can give will help: https://www.gofundme.com/go-fund-no-fun-angie 2015-01-21T20:19:37Z

Jacusz competed on the tenth season of Survivor, which was filmed in Palau. It was the first season to feature 20 contestants, and it was also the infamous Ulong tribe season, where every member of Ulong was voted out until it was just Stephenie LaGrossa left.

Jacusz was part of the ill-fated Ulong tribe. She was voted out after trying to go after Bobby Jon Drinkard and finished in 13th place.

Her tribemate Coby Archa wrote on Twitter upon learning of her death, “I knew she was battling cancer a few years ago but I had no idea this was her end. So sad. So very sad.”

Tribemate Kimberly Mullen added, “I learned tonight of the passing of my castmate and tribe mate from Survivor Palau. Gone too soon. embracer of life her light extinguished too soon the night now darker rip angie.”

Archa also told People, “People have to remember back in 2005 women weren’t cast on Survivor with dreads and tattoos. She broke the casting barrier. Fans related to her story so much. And a lot of people wanted to see her play again for her strength.”

He continued, “We had heard from her family 3 years ago that she was battling cancer. We raised some money for her treatments. She wasn’t into the fame, just the experience of Survivor. She came, she played, and she went back to her life in New Orleans. She liked her life that way.”

