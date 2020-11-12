Survivor fans, get ready because we have just stumbled upon a great way to tide yourselves over until Survivor comes back to CBS. Watch the second season of the Australian version of the show alongside Survivor alums Jonny Fairplay and Matt Bischoff. Here’s how to do it.

It’s Through Survivor NSFW

In 2017, Jon “Jonny Fairplay” Dalton started the “Survivor NSFW” podcast, which brings together different legends of reality TV to offer behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the shows. He brought in Matt “Beard” Bischoff from Survivor: Caramoan and now they offer weekly commentary and interviews on Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

They recently announced a really fun project — watching the second season of Australian Survivor as a group. The Aussie version of the show debuted in 2016 — the season for the rewatch is season two, from 2017. It boasted 24 cast members. The “Survivor NSFW” crew already put up a preview podcast episode that primes viewers on what to expect and previews the premiere episode. The watch-along starts next week.

The group explains, “To follow along with the Australian Survivor action on ‘Survivor NSFW,’ become a patron at AdFreeNSFW.com. You can put a tattoo on Jonny and listen to member exclusive content like the weekly Q&A and our Top 10 lists, also become a member of the SECRET ‘Survivor NSFW’ Facebook group and get cool stuff like posters, autographed pics, buffs and more!”

It’s Not Free, But It’s a Good Deal

VideoVideo related to how to watch australian ‘survivor’ with jonny fairplay 2020-11-12T10:10:19-05:00

In the preview video, Fairplay explains exactly how it will work. Anybody who subscribes to their podcast network through Patreon, which starts at just $5 per month, will have access to the whole 26-episode season. Now, you won’t get all the episodes at once to then binge your way through. Instead, each week there will be a link to one episode and then if you want to, you can listen to their podcast about the episode.

“If you’re like us and you miss Survivor and watching Survivor on a weekly basis, we are going to have links to watch the season that we are about to discuss … no spoilers. I’ve never seen it, Matt’s never seen it, [co-hosts Karen Eisenberg and Zach Hacker] have seen it,” explained Fairplay.

“Each week in our secret Patreon group there will be a link to watch that week’s episode and then on Monday nights we’ll be recording a podcast discussing that episode. … This is going to continue on for 26 episodes. So if you guys have missed Survivor like we’ve missed Survivor, for the next 26 weeks you’ll be watching an episode of Survivor with us and you’ll be getting a podcast to follow.”

Honestly, for $5 per month, it sounds like a great way to get by until we have more U.S. Survivor to watch, especially because with 26 episodes, it will last half a year! The next season of Survivor isn’t even slated to be airing until the fall of 2021, so this is a perfect substitute.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41 and 42 in the spring of 2021.

