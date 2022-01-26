‘Australian Survivor’ Host Jonathan LaPaglia Teases Upcoming Season

“Australian Survivor” has recently captured the hearts of “Survivor” fans in America and across the world, in part due to its most recent season airing amidst the year-long “Survivor” drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (season 8, “Brains V Brawn,” aired in the summer of 2021, shortly before the release of “Survivor 41”). The upcoming “Blood vs. Water”-themed season, however, has even more fans excited, given that legendary U.S. Survivor and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and her daughter Nina will be competing in it.

Recently, “Australian Survivor” host Jonathan LaPaglia gave an interview previewing the long-awaited upcoming season, “Blood V Water,” and its exciting cast, ahead of its premiere date on Monday, January 31. Here’s what you need to know:

LaPaglia Calls Sandra ‘Very, Very’ Smart

Can the strongest of bonds withstand this game? We'll find out soon enough.#SurvivorAU Starts 7.30 Monday on 10 and 10 play on demand. pic.twitter.com/4oUUHLXnxG — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) January 25, 2022

In an interview with Australian magazine New Idea Monday, LaPaglia, who has been hosting “Australian Survivor” since its second iteration began in 2016, teased fans on the contestants in the upcoming season, filming of which completed in November 2021, according to the True Dork Times.

LaPaglia said of Sandra, “she is very good at playing the game, but her daughter has never played before, so there’s an interesting dynamic there.” When asked if the 47-year-old all star was an “intellectual sort,” considering the skill it must take to win “Survivor” twice, he replied that she is “very, very sweet, smart.” He went on, “She’s excellent at leading the room and I think that’s her superpower…she’s quite subtle in how she works [her way] into relationships and manipulates.” He added that “during camp life, she’s quite subtle and quite clever.”

When asked about Sandra’s 24-year-old daughter Nina Twine, who has not yet competed on any “Survivor” edition, LaPaglia teased that she may share her mother’s skill at the game, saying, “She may not have played, but she’s either been taught well by her mother or she’s been paying close attention. So they’re also great to watch and [a] couple to watch out for.”