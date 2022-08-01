‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers & Recap

Last week’s episode of “Better Call Saul” was a first for the show, as we saw the legendary Jimmy McGill – now Gene Takovic – exclusively in his post-“Breaking Bad” identity. After months in hiding, cab driver Jeff (formerly portrayed by Don Harvey, now Pat Healy) forced Jimmy to bring out his inner Saul Goodman as the two executed a dramatic, and elaborate, plan for Jeff to essentially steal a bunch of luxury items from a boutique store in the mall.

Now, Jeff seems to be clear out of Jimmy’s life, but Gene Takovic – and the former attorney Kim Wexler – remain. In addition, we’ve got about six years to fill from Jimmy and Kim’s breakup to the start of Gene’s employment in the Cinnabon. So what really went down behind-the-scenes that we didn’t get to see on “Breaking Bad”? Well, we may just get our answer tonight, in the third-to-final episode of the series, titled, yes, “Breaking Bad.”

Let’s get into the episode.

Season 6, Episode 11: ‘Breaking Bad’

Our old open seems to give us our first glimpse into “Breaking Bad,” as a masked Walt and Jesse are in the midst of their famous kidnapping of Saul in season 2. “It wasn’t me! It was Ignacio! He’s the on–!” Saul shouts, before getting cut off by the theme song, which itself gets cut off even sooner than it did last week. Whatever Vince and co. have in store for us…it’s about to get real.