Is Jeff Probst Involved In Celebrity ‘Survivor’?

Here’s what you need to know about host Jeff Probst’s involvement in the upcoming “Survivor” with celebrities and also what the show is called and when it will premiere.

Yes, Jeff Probst Is Involved In the Show

TMZ broke the news on December 8 that CBS had already filmed a “Survivor”-like show featuring celebrities as the contestants. Deadline and Variety have now confirmed the news and they have also confirmed that “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is involved.

Variety reports that the show will be called “Beyond The Edge” says that it is “believed to have been shot in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October this year.” Variety also reports the company behind the show is Renegade 83, which is the same production company that produces the “Naked and Afraid” series for the Discovery Channel.

Deadline reports that Jeff Probst is “not currently officially attached” but he has “been involved in the project” and is “expected to sign on as an [executive producer] of the show.”

Sources have told TMZ that the show will have the same types of challenges and conditions as the original “Survivor,” which hopefully is true — there was a previous show similar to this called “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here” that aired its first season on ABC in 2003 and then aired the second season on NBC in 2009. Even though it has been a successful reality show in the United Kingdom, the U.S. version never really caught on. Hopefully, with Probst’s involvement, the “Survivor” version will be more successful than “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.”

The Rumored Cast & Premiere Date

According to TMZ, the celebrities they know about so far who participated in the show include “Celebrity Big Brother” season one alum Metta World Peace; “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, whose new coming out documentary is out on Netflix; ex-NFL player Ray Lewis; “Full(er) House” star Jodie Sweetin; “Real Housewives of New York’s” Eboni K. Williams, and model Paulina Porizkova.

In addition to having appeared on other reality shows, four of those celebrities also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Metta finished 12th on season 13 alongside partner Peta Murgatroyd; Ray had to withdraw due to injury during week three of season 28 along with his partner Cheryl Burke; Jodie Sweetin finished sixth on season 22 alongside partner Keo Motsepe; and Paulina finished 11th on season four alongside partner Alec Mazo.

TMZ reports that the show will premiere in April 2022 and each participating celebrity will be playing for the charity of their choosing. There are no futher deatils available at this time and CBS has declined to officially comment on the reports.

But if celebrity reality shows are your jam and April is too long to wait for this new show, CBS announced in November 2021 that the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” will premiere Wednesday, February 2.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

