‘Big Brother’ Alum Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order for a “Big Brother” and “Survivor” alum — Caleb Reynolds is expecting his second child with his wife Ashley. Here is what we know so far about their growing family.

Baby Makes 3

Reynolds made the announcement on Instagram by holding up some ultrasound photos and writing, “And then there were 3…”

He doesn’t mean himself, Ashley and the baby, however. Reynolds and Ashley share two girls already. The older one is Kylie (“Kyliebug” on his Instagram), who is Ashley’s daughter from a previous relationship. The family celebrated her 10th birthday back in April with Reynolds sharing on Instagram what a pleasure it has been to be her stepdad.

He wrote, “Kylie bug turned 10 today. Double digits. I have had the pleasure of helping raise Kylie now for 7 years and what a pleasure it has been. Suprise bday here to @universalorlando and family vacation done the trick. Happy birthday Kylie bug. Love you and glad to call you my daughter.”

Caleb and Ashley’s younger daughter is Mila. She turned 3 years old on December 14, 2020. At the time, Reynolds posted a photo of him and Mila as a baby, writing, “Happy 3rd birthday to my little munchkin. Gosh, the years have flown by.”

Reynolds’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Survivor’ Family Was Quick to Congratulate Him

Reynolds first competed on “Big Brother 16” as part of the Bomb Squad alliance that included Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore, Frankie Grande, Zach Rance, and Christine Brecht. He was eliminated during the final four.

Reynolds went on to appear on “Survivor” twice. He was first part of “Kaoh Rong,” season 32, as part of the Beauty tribe where he was the fourth person voted off. Reynolds came back for “Game Changers,” season 34, where he was on the Mana tribe and was voted off third.

After announcing that he and Ashley are expecting, his reality TV co-stars were quick to congratulate him.

“Congrats brother,” wrote both Levasseur and Calafiore.

Shelli Poole wrote, “My heart just skipped a million beats! Congraulations!! Another lucky babe to have you as a daddy!!!”

“Survivor: Game Changers” alum Sierra Dawn Thomas, who just welcomed her first baby back in May with her “Survivor” husband Joe Anglim, wrote, “Congrats friernds!!!,” to which Reynolds responded, “Thanks, friend. Hope to get to see y’all soon.”

“Game Changers” winner Sarah Lacina wrote, “Congrats. [Fingers crossed] it’s a boy, boys are the best!” and Reynolds replied, “Hey, we will see.”

But for the record, Reynolds seems very proud to be a #girldad, so he probably would not mind getting another girl. He did say in the comments that the gender reveal will be coming soon.

Recent “Big Brother” evictee Brandon “Frenchie” French wrote, “CONGRATS BROTHER! give her a hug for me and tell her congrats! I’ll text you here in a big! That’s excellent news!!”

Donathan Hurley, Holly Allen, Jeremy Collins, Josh Martinez, Jordan Lloyd, Tommy Bracco, Enzo Palumbo, Nick Maccarone, and Ciera Eastin also chimed in to offer their congratulations.

This is the latest in a string of “Big Brother” and “Survivor” babies. There was Sierra and Joe Anglim’s baby in May; Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their first child in July; Nick Maccarone is expecting his first child this fall; Candice Woodcock and John Cody welcomed their third child back in January; and the list goes on and on.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

