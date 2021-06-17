‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano Books New CBS Show

Fan-favorite “Survivor” castaway Boston Rob Mariano is about to be back on CBS viewers’ TV screens when he appears on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” this summer. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

Mariano Will Likely Help With the Renovation

Mariano Design and Construction Shirts restocked just in time for Father’s Day!!! Order yours here: https://t.co/E5oz4VxIbK pic.twitter.com/mYG1nvs1v5 — Boston Rob (@BostonRob) June 15, 2021

The hook of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” is that a variety of celebrities across TV, movies, music, and sports will be gifting “a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success,” according to the CBS press release.

Boston Rob Mariano is one of those celebrities and considering that he has a construction background and founded his own design and construction company, Mariano Design and Construction, we would expect to see him pitching in on the renovation. On Instagram, Mariano called it “such a fun project” and the first comment below was from fellow “Survivor” Wendell Holland, who wrote, “This is awesome, man!!!!”

Holland actually debuts his own home renovation show on HGTV, “Hot Mess House,” on June 17, which is undoubtedly what prompted a fan to respond to Holland’s comment with, “When are you two merging to do construction/renovation projects?”

You know that would be a favorite alliance for “Survivor” fans. But until that hypothetical project gets up and running, we are definitely curious which person in his life he will be helping out — his parents, a sibling, a teacher? Will it be someone who has been a part of his life with his wife Amber Brkich Mariano, or someone from before he met her on “Survivor”? We can’t wait to find out!

In the Instagram comments, “Secret Celebrity Renovatrion” designer Sabrina Soto wrote to Mariano, “You are such a rockstar!”, so again, we would not be surprised to see him getting his hands dirty on the renovation project.

Mariano is a five-time “Survivor” player, winning season 22, “Redemption Island.” He also appeared as a mentor on “Survivor: Island of the Idols.” After meeting his wife on “Survivor: All-Stars,” he and Brkich Mariano televised their wedding on CBS and also competed on “The Amazing Race” together twice. They have four daughters — Lucia Rose, almost 12, Carina Rose, 10, Isabetta Rose, 9, and Adelina Rose, almost 7.

The family recently collaborated on a new project — a cookbook called “Boston Rob’s Family Favorites.”

Other ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Stars Include Award-Winning Entertainers and Professional Athletes

Friendly Reminder: Summer is heating up on CBS. 📲 Join us for the premiere of #CelebrityRenovation on July 9th and Greatest #AtHomeVideos on August 20th! 🪚📺 pic.twitter.com/eh6yHXQZYB — CBS (@CBS) June 14, 2021

The other celebrities participating in the show include Grammy-winning singer/choreographer Paula Abdul, “American Idol” runner-up Lauren Alaina, former professional football player Emmitt Smith, Emmy-winning comedian Wayne Brady, former NFL MVP and current sports analyst Boomer Esiason, Grammy-winning singer Eve, Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos, and NBA player Chris Paul.

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Nischelle Turner is the host and the design team includes Soto of “Trading Spaces” and Jason Cameron of “While You Were Out.”

“Whether they’re ‘In The Heights,’ in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said executive producer Bob Horowitz in a statement, adding, “Behind the lights and glamour, actors, musicians and athletes are real people who wouldn’t be who or what they are today without some help along the way. Returning to their hometowns for a heartfelt walk down memory lane to thank a special person in their lives gives every episode of ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ so much depth and emotion.”

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” premieres Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. “Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Nixing A Hated Twist for Season 41