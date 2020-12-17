‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano Stole a Souvenir From ‘Winners at War’

Fans of Survivor know that Boston Rob Mariano is quite the scoundrel — his sister even tried to help him cheat during “Redemption Island.” So it should come as no surprise that he helped himself to a souvenir after what is most likely his last time playing the game was over when “Winners at War” wrapped.

Boston Rob Stole The Fishing Spear

In a cheeky Instagram post, Mariano revealed that he stole the fishing spear, writing, “Don’t tell my buddy @jeffprobst but someone took the fishing spear from season 40 of @survivorcbs home with them as a souvenir #Memories #WinnersatWar.”

His post prompted fellow “Winners at War” cast member Wendell Holland to write, “Oh snap… are we posting thing we’ve left the island with???”

Unfortunately, Holland never posted any of his souvenirs, but Ethan Zohn has been quite forthcoming about the things he has from the show — except Zohn bought his souvenirs, he did not steal them. In November, he posted a video of himself “having a little fun with [his] purchase of the Edge of Extinction sail.”

He attached it to a boat and he rows around with it on a pond. And Sandra Diaz-Twine took home a pillow, she recently revealed on Instagram. We know the castaways get to keep their buffs, but we want to see more souvenirs people have from the show!

Boston Rob Is Also Busy Getting Ready for Christmas

With four little girls at home, Boston Rob and his wife Amber Brkich Mariano are busy getting ready for Christmas. They have an enormous tree, four Elves on the Shelf, making steak and shrimp, and drinking all of the wine from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa, California. They also recently celebrated their daughter Carina’s golden birthday. She turned 10 on December 10.

In a recent interview, Mariano talked about how having children changed him, telling “First Class Fatherhood,” “When you realize you’re responsible for another life, you do whatever you can to make it awesome … when you have a child, your responsibilities have to change. You have to be man enough or woman enough to take responsibility to do the right thing.”

Fellow Survivors Want to Get In on the Marianos Christmas

On Mariano’s post about his holiday feast, Holland asked for a plate of Mariano’s steak and shrimp and Mariano responded, “When this pandemic is over you have to come for dinner! Miss you, my man!”

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer for the Boston Rob fan in your life, he just launched a website where fans can purchase personalized merchandise and videos.

Mariano also does weekly Twitch shows with fellow castaway Tyson Apostol. They host trivia nights, are doing a Survivor: Tocantins rewatch with commentary, and they just hosted the first season of “Expedition Online,” where fans can play an online Survivor-like game for $1000 prize.

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall and then one in the spring of 2022.

