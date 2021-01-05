‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Wants to Lose Weight & Get Healthy

Six-time Survivor star Boston Rob Mariano recently revealed that he is embarking on a new journey of health and wellness. Find out what he’s doing — you could even decide to join him on his weight-loss journey.

Boston Rob Mariano Has a New Partnership With Weight Watchers

In a new Instagram post, Mariano wrote about partnering with WW+ (formerly known as Weight Watchers) to get healthy and lose weight.

“I don’t know about you, but 2020 was not the year I thought it was going to be. In 2021, my goal is to take charge of my health for my family,” wrote Mariano. “I’m excited to announce I’ve joined WW and started myWW+, which is their most personalized and holistic program. MyWW+ has a variety of features that focus on four core pillars including food, activity, sleep, and mindset.”

He added that the new program has allowed him to “gain even more support and motivation in all aspects of health,” which he admitted needing help with. But it also does not deprive him of the foods he loves, because “we know [he] loves food.”

In a cheeky nod to his Survivor fame, he also added that it’s not about surviving, but thriving.

This comes on the heels of Mariano teasing a new project he’s embarking on — though we now think that new project is something other than Weight Watchers.

Back in mid-November, Mariano revealed that he would soon be sharing a new project with his fans, saying in an Instagram video, “Hey, what’s going on guys, it’s Boston Rob! I am on the set of my new project. I’m so excited to tell you guys about it, but I can’t just yet. Stay tuned.”

We aren’t sure this is it because, in an Instagram post separate from his one about Weight Watchers, he shared a photo of his kitchen and wrote, “New Kitchen, New Year, New Project! Stay tuned….”

Guess fans will have to wait and see about that one, but in the meantime, Mariano has already started losing weight.

Mariano is Down Two Pounds

In his Instagram stories, Mariano, who just celebrated his 45th birthday on Christmas Day, reveals that he used the personal assessment and has already lost two pounds.

“You have to measure your results. If you’re going to do the work, you have to know how you’re doing,” he wrote. “I just started, but I lost two pounds, so I’m getting there!”

Mariano also said he loves the sleep schedule feature.

“I don’t know if you guys are like me, but I have a busy life and at the end of the day, it’s awfully hard to wind down. So what WW does is it will track your sleep schedule and 30 minutes before bedtime it will give you a reminder. You can do a little meditation, they have a HeadSpace part of the app … I’ve learned to take a little bit of a breath and relax before the end of the day.”

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022.

