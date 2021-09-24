VIDEO: Boston Rob Surprises His Parents on ‘Secret Celebrity Reno’

On the season finale of “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” “Survivor” winner Boston Rob Mariano is surprising his parents Robert and Linda with a brand-new kitchen, dining room and outdoor entertaining space. Check out the sneak peek videos below.

Boston Rob Says The Kitchen & Dining Room Can No Longer Accommodate Their Large Family

In a preview clip, Boston Rob tells host Nischelle Turner that it used to be just their family of five in his childhood home — his parents, himself, and his two siblings, a brother named Mike and a sister named Heather (who famously tried to cheat during “Redemption Island”). But now it has gotten way too big for the space his parents have.

“I think it would be really great to update their kitchen. I mean, that is where we spend the most time for family gatherings. But it hasn’t been updated in about 15 years. Just a refresh would be unbelievable,” says Boston Rob, adding, “The family has grown over the years. It used to be my brother, my sister, my parents. But now I’m married with kids, my sister is married with kids, my brother has a girlfriend, so we went from a family of five to really — we’ve gone to a family of 14 or 15.”

He adds that he didn’t “fully appreciate” his parents until he had children of his own.

“I don’t think it was until I had my own children that I could fully appreciate my parents and everything that they’ve done for me, my brother, my sister growing up, the life they provided for us. Everything kind of came full circle,” says Boston Rob.

Boston Rob Is Rolling Up His Sleeves and Getting His Hands Dirty

In several other clips, Boston Rob talks about how he has a background in construction, so he wants to be really involved in the renovation because it will mean more.

“My background is in construction, so I will personally be here every day. I feel like it’ll be a better gift to my parents if I’m actually in the trenches with you guys,” Boston Rob tells designer Sabrina Soto and contractor Jason Cameron.

“It’s rare to work with a celebrity like Boston Rob who has a lot of construction experience. I’m really curious to see how that’s gonna go. We’ll find out. I hope we don’t do a lot of [mimes butting heads],” says Cameron with a laugh.

Then in a second clip, over top of Boston Rob demolishing the kitchen island and taking cabinets off the walls, Cameron says he may be out of a job soon.

“It’s gonna be interesting, fascinating actually, to find out how this works with Boston Rob being part of the team. He knows construction, he’s loud like me, and he’s got a big personality,” says Cameron, adding, “I might get voted off of this, I don’t know. I might get voted out and he might stay.”

Boston Rob’s episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” airs Friday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Castaways & Fans Slam Jeff Probst’s ‘Woke’ New Show