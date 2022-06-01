‘Survivor’ Alums Share NSFW Pics in Celebration of Pride Month

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a month meant to commemorate and celebrate LGBT individuals. In light of this, many “Survivor” contestants are not afraid to be open and proud about their identities. In fact, two in particular are celebrating their queerness by posting a picture of them in bed together.

Brice Izyah Johnston & Ozzy Lusth Show Some Skin

Brice Izyah Johnston, 36, and Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, 40, are two “Survivor” alums who have not strayed away from the limelight since their time on the show. Although Johnston only appeared on “Survivor” once, in season 28, “Cagayan,” back in 2014, and was voted out third, he has certainly made his impact on the “Survivor” community ever since.

He began hosting the “Purple Pants Podcast” (so named due to the purple clothing he wore on his season), part of Rob Cesternino’s Rob Has a Podcast network, which he now co-hosts with season 36, “Ghost Island” winner Wendell Holland.

Lusth, who has competed on “Survivor” four times and is widely regarded as a legend of the game, came out as bisexual last month.

On Wednesday, Johnston, who is openly gay, posted a collage of pictures of himself and Lusth in bed together, with the final picture of the two them in their underwear together. “Dreams do come true, Ozzzzzy!” Johnston wrote in the post.

“Our spirits are meant to live freely and without judgment. True freedom is rooted in acceptance, beginning with accepting yourself. Live in YOUR truth without any need for explanation!” Johnston ended the post by declaring, “Happy Pride Month.” Among the hashtags he included were #gaylove, #art, and #instagood. It is not clear whether Johnston and Lusth are actually in a relationship, or if the post was purely humorous/artistic.

‘Love You,’ Lusth Responded to Johnston

Many past Survivors came out and applauded the two for their collaborative post, with Lusth’s season 16, “Micronesia” castmate Cirie Fields calling them, “Two of my Favs,” adding several heart and pride flag emojis. Hai Giang, an openly gay “Survivor 42” contestant, referred to Johnston as “Spicy Bricey.” Holland, Johnston’s co-host and close friend, wrote, “Proud of you and proud to be your bestie Purp!! Happy Pride Month!”

Lusth only responded to Johnston on Twitter, saying, “Love you baby! ❤️”

Lusth, though he only came out as LGBT recently, was widely known during his time on “Survivor” for his sexual and romantic liaisons with many female contestants, at least two of which got either him or his beau eliminated.

His romance with eventual runner-up Amanda Kimmel on “Micronesia” made him a prime target for elimination (which eventually led to his blindside), and his romantic fling with tribemate Elyse Umemoto on his following season, “South Pacific,” led to his alliance members blindsiding Umemoto due to their concern about her increasing closeness with Lusth.

According to his IMDb page, Lusth, who now makes a living producing adult content on OnlyFans, also appeared on an adult reality series called “Foursome,” produced by the actual Playboy company, back in 2006, shortly before his first appearance on “Survivor.” Throughout all that time, however, Ozzy was never known to have any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with men. Now, on the other hand, Lusth clearly feels more open about embracing his sexuality.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will be premiering in September 2022.