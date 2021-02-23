‘Survivor’ Couple Welcomes a New Baby

The Survivor family has added another castaway — alums Candice Woodcock Cody and John Cody recently announced that they welcomed baby No. 3. Here’s what you need to know about their growing family.

The Cody Family Welcomed Baby Hunter on January 19

In a recent tweet, Woodcock Cody revealed that their family welcomed the new bundle of joy back on January 19. On February 19, she wrote, “[John] and I welcomed Hunter Maxwell Cody to the world one month ago today on January 19th at 8 lbs 6 oz! He joins his sister, Beatrix (5), & brother, Forrest (3), in being the absolute lights of our lives. We are all happy, healthy, & home getting to know this sweet guy.”

The older two Cody children are Beatrix Leigh, who was born in September 2015, and Forrest Henry, who was born in June 2017. For baby No. 3, the Codys did not know the sex of the baby. When they revealed their pregnancy on Twitter, a fan asked them what they were having and Woodcock Cody answered, “We don’t know. Having a surprise!”

Woodcock Cody’s pregnancy reveal was not without some controversy because Woodcock Cody took a photo of herself receiving a vaccination — Woodcock Cody is an anesthesiologist at the Virginia Health Center and as such, the Codys felt that it was important she get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Twitter commenters were blasting Woodcock Cody for endangering her unborn child, so Cody, who is a former Army physician and current orthopedic surgeon at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, jumped in to explain that both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine say that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks and are not likely to have a negative impact on pregnant women.

In response to some very heated and triggered people out there, please feel free to read the following, and know that I will absolutely not respond to or regard any hateful or disrespectful discourse about @CandiceCodyMD (or me). 1/x — John Cody, MD (@JPCodyMD) December 18, 2020

The Codys Competed on ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’

Woodcock Cody competed on Survivor twice before she was married to Cody — she was originally on “Cook Islands” and then later returned for “Heroes vs. Villains.” Woodcock revealed at the live finale for “Heroes vs. Villains” that Cody had proposed to her after she returned from filming that season. They got married in May 2010.

On Survivor: Blood vs. Water, the Codys played together. They were last-minute replacements for RC Saint-Amour and her father, Craig, who was diagnosed with hypertension right before filming was supposed to start. The Codys were flown in by helicopter when the cast was having their press photos taken, Cody revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Unfortunately, they did not fare well on “Blood vs. Water.” Woodcock Cody finished in 16th place and Cody finished in 13th place. In her previous seasons, Woodcock Cody finished in eighth place twice. Infamous villain Russell Hantz was her downfall on “Heroes vs. Villains.” In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cody said that his downfall was that he did not “see how the people in [his] alliance could turn on [him]” even when it was “absolutely not in their best interest to do so.”

Congratulations to the Codys on their beautiful new baby. Next up should be Sierra Dawn Thomas and John Anglim, who announced back in November that they are also expecting a baby.

