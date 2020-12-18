Two ‘Survivor’ Castaways Are Expecting Again!

The Survivor family is about to grow by one more member. Candice Woodcock Cody and her husband John Cody just revealed on Twitter that they pregnant with their third child. This comes on the heels of Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas recently announcing that they are also expecting. Survivor babies everywhere!

The Baby Is Due in Mid-January

Got my #CovidVaccine today at 35 wks pregnant. Will pass antibodies to baby. Grateful to be part of ending the pandemic. To those waiting: have patience. ❤️ To those who are unsure: read primary sources, ask, & don’t give into fear. ⁦⁦@JPCodyMD⁩ ⁦@VHC_Hospital⁩ pic.twitter.com/IOFoYLseDp — Candice Cody, MD (@CandiceCodyMD) December 17, 2020

In a Twitter post, Woodcock Cody posted a photo of her very pregnant self and revealed that she’s 35 weeks along, which means they’re due around January 20, 2021. Their fellow Survivor castaways were quick to offer congratulations. Angelina Keeley wrote, “Congrats Candice!” and Stephen Fishbach wrote, “Congratulations on the pregnancy!! Lucky baby, both to have such great parents, and to have such great immunities!”

This will be the third child for the Codys. They have two children — daughter Beatrix Leigh was born in September 2015, and son Forrest Henry was born in June 2017. There is no word yet as to whether those two will welcome a baby brother or baby sister — and even the Codys don’t know. When asked about the gender, Woodcock Cody replied, “We don’t know. Having a surprise!”

@CandiceCodyMD and I welcomed our daughter, Beatrix Leigh, on Sep 12. Mom and baby are both perfect! #soinlove pic.twitter.com/gLqKr6eY4S — John Cody, MD (@JPCodyMD) September 15, 2015

The Codys Did Not Meet on ‘Survivor’

Happy Mother’s Day to our Mama Bear. We love you and are grateful for your humor, energy, and love! @CandiceCodyMD pic.twitter.com/4wxIOaDdB4 — John Cody, MD (@JPCodyMD) May 10, 2020

People might mistakenly think that the Codys are a Survivor showmance, but that is not the case. Candice is the OG Survivor castaway out of the two of them, originally competing on Survivor: Cook Islands, where she came in eighth place. She later returned for “Heroes vs. Villains” where she was initially on the Heroes tribe. Unfortunately, Woodcock Cody fell into Russell Hantz’s trap and was eliminated by the infamous villain after he no longer needed her vote. She finished in eighth place there too, but in the interim months between filming and the live finale, she became engaged, revealing at the live finale that Cody had proposed to her. They were married in May 2010.

Then on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, fans finally got to meet John Cody when the Codys were last-minute replacements for RC Saint-Amour and her father, Craig. Craig was diagnosed with hypertension right before filming started and the Codys had to literally be flown into filming on a helicopter as the cast press photo was being taken, Cody revealed to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. Woodcock Cody finished in 16th place and Cody finished in 13th place, but they did make some good friends – Cody told EW that Brad Culpepper is the person from his season that he keeps in touch with the most.

Outside of Survivor, the Codys are both medical doctors. Cody is a former Army physician and current orthopedic surgeon at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and Woodcock Cody is an anesthesiologist at the Virginia Hospital Center in McLean, Virginia.

Congratulations to their family on the upcoming new addition!

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022.

Follow the Heavy on Survivor Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst Gives an Update on Season 41