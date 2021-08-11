‘Survivor’ Casting Now: Casting Tips & How to Apply

Popular CBS reality show “Survivor” has opened up the casting process for seasons 43 & 44. Here is how to apply and some advice on getting cast, including some good tips from “Millennials vs Gen X” winner Adam Klein.

Casting Is Open On the CBS Website

If you have always wanted to be a Sole Survivor, you’re in luck! Casting has started viewing submissions for seasons 43 and 44 so go apply NOW! Details can be found at https://t.co/DlFZ4VRqUo.😎 pic.twitter.com/4PeaqLYi5g — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 4, 2021

In early August, the “Survivor” social media accounts made it known that casting is underway for seasons 43 and 44, which will air in fall 2022 and spring 2023, respectively. In case you’re wondering why the show isn’t casting seasons 41 and 42, well, they’ve already wrapped filming.

The “Survivor” casting website says that they are “actively casting” right now, so apply right away “if you want a chance to be on season 43!”

“Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between), please apply NOW for a future season of Survivor. We will be taping season 43 sometime between mid-May 2021 and early July 2021,” says the website, though that last line is obviously a typo — in the FAQ section, it says, “Filming dates are tentative for the next two seasons. They will be the end of April for ‘Survivor 43’ and the first week of June for ‘Survivor 44.’ The time commitment for filming and travel is about 46 days.”

How to Get Cast





The Key to a Great Reality TV Audition Video Applying for Survivor, Big Brother, The Circle, The Bachelor/Bachelorette, or any other Reality TV Show, and struggling to make a compelling audition video? Adam Klein, winner of Survivor, helps guide you in being able to self-review your audition video submission to make sure it will stack up and stand out. For more help with your… 2021-06-17T18:15:03Z

The casting tips page on the application website advises would-be contestants to keep their application video under three minutes in length and to be their authentic selves.

“We want to get to know who you are as a person. How will your life experience help you win the game? How will you interact with the other tribe members? When describing yourself, remember to cite real-life examples. We love a good story!” said the casting tips page.

It continues:

Making a casting video is not about putting together the best skit or wearing the wackiest costumes. We’re looking for real people and we want to see the real you. If you come from a unique region or area of the country, talk about where you’re from, how it’s a part of your personality, or how it may help you do well on Survivor. If you have an interesting job, talk about your job and how those skills may help you win the show. Please show us YOUR WORLD, use pictures, take us on a tour, have fun with this!

In a YouTube video, “Survivor” winner Adam Klein advises applicants on how to make a great audition video — pretend you are filming a confessional interview for your favorite reality show.

“Could I imagine what I’m saying in my audition video, right here, right now, as a confessional on the show? If I were watching the first 10 minutes of my favorite show, could I see myself saying what I’m saying in my audition video on the show?'” says Klein.

There are several resources out there where you can pay for an audition consultant. Klein has one and so does Jodi Wincheski, who used to be a casting producer for CBS, working on shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” You can check out Wincheski’s site here.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

