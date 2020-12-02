Celebrities Are Discovering ‘Survivor’ and Their Reactions Are Hilarious

Most Survivor fans have been with the show since the beginning. But the quarantine has gotten a lot more people on board this past year, including a lot of celebrities who have discovered how amazing the show is and have many, many thoughts about it.

Celebrities Who Have Discovered ‘Survivor’ Recently

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey dropped a random tidbit about him and his wife — lately, they’ve been “check[ing] out Survivor, which is a show we’re catching up on that we never saw when it came out.”

Across the late-night aisle on NBC earlier this year, Rachel Brosnahan and Jimmy Fallon had a moment earlier this year when they realized their mutual obsession with the show.

“My isolation fam and I have watched four full seasons of Survivor in the last 23 days,” revealed Brosnahan, to which Fallon yelped excitedly, “That’s my favorite show! I love Survivor! … I’ve seen every single season!”

Actress Keke Palmer admitted she’s 20 years late to the party, but let’s embrace the fact that she showed up at all.

“In other news, I’m really addicted to Survivor and their strength in these challenges are getting me through this cycling,” she wrote on Twitter. She also called out Ben Browning’s racist behavior on Survivor: Samoa and admitted to having a “huge crush on Boston Rob.”

Singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus of Boygenius recently discovered the show and her Twitter timeline is filled with hilarious observations, including that her favorite players are Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow, Boston Rob Mariano, Rick Devens, and Yau-Man Chan, the most annoying players to her are Shane Powers and Corinne Kaplan, and she would have liked to see John Cochran, Todd Herzog, Bob Crowley, and Earl Cole play in “Winners at War.”

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh recently tweeted that she has watched 10 seasons in the last month and her favorites are “Heroes vs. Villains,” “Second Chances,” “Cagayan,” and “Cook Islands.” In her replies, fellow comedians/writers Rachel Burke, Allie Goertz, Guy Branum, and Matt Rogers all jumped in to say they too have spent quarantine binge-watching Survivor.

“In my head, the most marketed, parodied, referenced, longest-running TV show is an obscure indie that *I* discovered. I feel alarmed that I didn’t know of its glory til now…yet am overjoyed to have 3 million seasons to devour now that I‘ve discovered its magic,” wrote Burke.

Would Any of Them Go On ‘Survivor’?

Keke Palmer is ready. She actually tweeted at the show’s official account, “Hey @survivorcbs! 20yrs late, but love the show! Let me know when you guys do the charity version so I can win a million for @SavingDaughters.”

That tweet sparked a ton of fans clamoring for a celebrity version, something Jeff Probst has said they have talked about, but it would be hard to pull off, he told People.

“In terms of doing a celebrity season, the truth is, when I’ve approached people a few years ago, everybody goes, ‘Look, honestly, I could barely get eight days off, let alone 39. So if you ever did it, it would have to be a really short maybe Christmas special where you go to Hawaii for eight days,’” said Probst. “And then is it Survivor? No.”

Rachel Brosnahan admitted to Jimmy Fallon that it would be tough to get away from her work for that long, but it’s on her to-do list for when her career tanks.

“I would love to [be on Survivor]. I would LOVE to, but I feel like — I think I have to wait until my career’s in the toilet. One day, when my career starts heading fully down the toilet, then the first thing I’m gonna do is sign up for Survivor.”

Fallon was honest in admitting he doesn’t think he could hack it, saying, “I couldn’t hack it mentally. I think that show is genius. … It’s a brilliant show.”

Other known famous Survivor fans include Yvette Nicole Brown, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, and Sia. They really could put together a pretty baller celebrity season of the show.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41, 42 and possibly 43 in the spring of 2021.

