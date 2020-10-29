A ‘Survivor’ Castaway and a Bravo Star Talk About their Friendship

There has always been a lot of crossover between CBS reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, but it turns out a former Survivor: One World castaway is now a Bravo star on its reality show Southern Charm. Read on to find out Chelsea Meissner’s reality TV history, which Survivor winner is her best friend, and what they recently collaborated on together.

Meissner’s History on Southern Charm

Southern Charm is a reality show that follows socialites (men and women) in the Charleston, South Carolina, area. Beginning in season three, Chelsea Meissner started appearing on the show in a guest role as a friend of Cameran Eubanks, one of the main cast members.

She appeared throughout season four as Eubanks’ friend before being promoted to a main cast member for seasons five and six, but she has since left the show for the seventh season, which premieres Thursday, October 29.

Meissner, Eubanks, and fellow cast member Naomie Olindo all decided not to return to the show for season seven. A source told People that all three of them “are just tired of the reality TV drama and don’t want to live their lives that way.”

Meissner Was a Survivor Finalist

Meissner competed on Survivor: One World, the 24th season of the show. That year, the two tribes were initially separated by sex and had to live on the same beach. Meissner was a key part of the all-women alliance headed up by Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and they rode that all the way to the finals alongside Sabrina Thompson.

In the end, however, Spradlin-Wolfe’s control of the game earned her seven of the nine jury votes, with Thompson earning the other two and Meissner finishing in third place. But she and Spradlin-Wolfe have remained friends ever since — Meissner even recently visited Spradlin-Wolfe in Texas and in a 2018 Instagram post, she called Spradlin-Wolfe her “best friend.”

Spradlin-Wolfe and Meissner Collaborated to Renovate Meissner’s Home

The two worked together to transform Meissner’s Charleston home because Spradlin-Wolfe is an interior designer. Southern Living profiled the renovation, which Meissner characterized as “welcoming,” “cozy,” and “relaxed with a bit of funk.”

Her bedroom was a particularly fun spot that they tried to style after Meissner’s “travels to Costa Rica.”

“I wanted my bedroom to have a similar tropical feel. I was initially hesitant about the Cole & Son Palm Jungle wallpaper, but it turned out better than I could have imagined. The dark print with the moody lighting is relaxing. I chose simple and clean furniture (all from Wayfair) to counter the busy walls. This room is like my Zen sanctuary,” said Meissner.

In an interview with A Better Happier Sebastian, the two talked about their friendship, which was immediate when they met each other on Survivor.

“We had very easy, comfortable conversation from the beginning. It felt like we had already known each other for years,” said Meissner, with Spradlin-Wolfe adding, “The connection with Chelsea was immediate. Chelsea has a sincerity and authenticity that is transcendent, innocent almost. It was very easy for me to trust her, there was a familiarity between us, and she’s funny as hell. You’ve gotta find someone to laugh with out there, or you’ll cry. Our friendship didn’t skip a beat after the show, and we’ve never gone long without a visit. I’ve loved this project as an excuse to see her more.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

