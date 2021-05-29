‘Survivor’ Castaway Calls For Big Change on the Show

“Survivor” castaway Chris Hammons recently floated a rather outrageous idea for a season of the show. Read on to find out why he thinks no prize money would make for a really good season and how people reacted to him when he returned home.

Hammons Thinks Real Players Would Play for No Money

In a rather outrageous (yet intriguing) statement, this “Millennials vs. Gen X” castaway told “Entertainment Weekly” that he would happily play the game for no money — and he said that that’s what “real players” would do.

“I would play for free! I don’t care about the money. I want the title. I want the adventure and challenge. Let’s get real players out there and play a season for NO MONEY! That would be the ultimate Survivor: a player willing to play just for the title,” said Hammons in a recent interview.

He also said that if the show called him, he’d be out the door in a flash.

“I tell my wife all the time — if Jeff called and said get on a plane now — I would be wheels up that second! I want that as much as I want anything in my life. I cannot stand going out when I did. I want back on to compete in the challenges and really give it a try with me actually being me!” said Hammons.

He is most likely referring to the fact that he regrets “lying about what [he] did for a living.”

Hammons told his fellow castaways that he was a coach and did not reveal that he was actually a trial attorney. He truly believes that hurt his game and he regrets that decision.

He also said, “Brutal honesty — I don’t feel proud of my performance. I am very critical of myself when I do not read my goals. My goal was to win ‘Survivor.’ I guess that failure is why I obsessively watch ‘Survivor’ reruns and stay in shape awaiting the next adventure.”

Hammons’ Friends Thought He Was in Jail When He Filmed ‘Survivor’

Hammons also revealed during his interview that apparently, he took it very seriously when he was not allowed to tell anyone where he was when the show was filming. Obviously, his wife knew, but almost nobody else did.

He recalled:

I arrived back in Oklahoma on May 15 at 1:00 a.m. My son had a soccer game that morning at 8:30 or 9:00. I showed up there skinny, bearded, and looking half dead. The parents and friends that were at the soccer game had not seen me in close to 50 days. Everyone, was like, “Where the hell have you been?” One dad told me he believed I was in jail. Another parent told me they heard I was not an attorney but some sort of black ops type and was on an overseas mission. Rehab was a common response. I would just look at them and say Google my name, because the cast had leaked by then.

That is hilarious. We wonder if other castaways have encountered this problem of trying to explain a nearly 2-month absence when they leave to film the show?

As for Hammons, he is definitely close with his fellow castaways, having even competed on “The Amazing Race” with fellow “Millennials vs. Gen X” cast member Bret LaBelle. He also recently posted a tribute to Instagram for Sunday Burquest, the “Millennials vs. Gen X” cast member who died recently after a battle with cancer.

“Sunday impacted us all in different ways. She was special to me. She understood my flaws but more importantly accepted me anyway. She was a beautiful human being. I will miss her greatly! Goodbye Sunday- you were loved!” wrote Hammons.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

