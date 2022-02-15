Cirie Fields Reveals Her Biggest ‘Survivor’ Regret

Cirie Fields is known for being one of “Survivor‘s” biggest breakout stars. Since her first appearance on “Survivor: Panama” in 2006, Cirie has become a fan favorite, and a legend among the show’s fanbase.

However, despite Cirie’s well-earned status, none of her four “Survivor” appearances has ever resulted in a win, much to the chagrin of many fans. This is likely due to a variety of factors, but recently Cirie weighed in on what she believed may have been her most fatal error throughout her “Survivor” run, and it happened to take place on the season on which she was closest to winning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cirie Would Have Avoided Arguing With Amanda in ‘Micronesia’

“Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites” was arguably the closest Cirie has ever come to winning the game. She placed third after losing the final immunity challenge to Amanda Kimmel, who chose to take her close friend Parvati Shallow to the surprise final 2 over Cirie. Given that all three women expected it to be a final 3, this was a devastating day all around for them, but most especially Cirie, given how she was likely on the precipice of winning, but once again couldn’t pull it off.

In an interview Thursday on The Pod Has Spoken podcast, Cirie was asked by host Tyson Apostol what, if she could “rewind back to any moment” from “Micronesia,” she would replay. While saying that redoing the final immunity challenge (where she fumbled and lost her concentration) was a “gimme,” the one moment throughout the whole season she would have changed is the argument with Amanda that took place shortly after the final 4 Tribal Council.

Cirie explained that avoiding this argument would have diffused any tension between the two of them and may have made it more likely for Amanda to take Cirie to the final 2 over Parvati, especially if Cirie could have had some opportunity to persuade her to do so. She explained:

In hindsight, had I not put [Amanda] off or made her feel uncomfortable in any way and taken all of that energy and put it into convincing her and explaining to her why she wouldn’t win against Parvati, at that point after that disagreement at Tribal, there’s pretty much nothing I could say to her to, say, take me over Parvati.

Cirie & Amanda Had a Heated Debate Over Their Alliance Hierarchy

The fight that Cirie is referring to was shown in the season finale, and began on Day 38, during the Tribal Council in which fourth-place finisher Natalie Bolton was voted out. After the possibility of a surprise final 2 was brought up, Cirie mentioned that this idea was “nerve-wracking,” given how she felt like she was on the bottom of the final 3 alliance. Amanda disagreed with this, and felt offended by the accusation that she saw Cirie as below herself and Parvati within the alliance, leading to a big argument that continued once they got back to camp.

The three ladies eventually made up, though clearly there were still some underlying tensions between them which lasted until Day 39; tensions which could have been avoided had the argument never taken place.

Cirie also said that crazier things than Amanda taking herself over Parvati to the final 2 happened during that season, such as Jason Siska famously believing a stick with a smiley face carved into it by Ozzy Lusth was a real hidden immunity idol, or herself and the other three ladies in the final 4 convincing Erik Reichenbach to give up his immunity necklace.

“Had that situation not happened,” Cirie said of the argument, “I think I would’ve given it a shot, just like the stick, and just like Erik, I would’ve been more apt to give it a shot and try to talk her into taking me over Parvati.”

Had Amanda indeed ended up taking Cirie to the final 2 on that fateful day over Parvati, the entire course of “Survivor” history would have been significantly altered, likely with Cirie as the winner of that iconic season.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 premieres March 9.