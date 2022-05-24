Two ‘Survivor’ All Stars Rumored to Be Starring in New Competition Show

“Survivor” has been known for producing its fair share of personalities who are eager to compete in reality TV of all sorts, from “The Amazing Race” to “Sequester,” “Big Brother,” and beyond. Recently, however, it appears as though two very notable and popular all-stars from the show’s early days may be returning to our TV screens soon enough.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cirie & Stephenie Are Set to Appear on New ‘Psychological’ Reality Show ‘The Traitors’

According to Inside Survivor, it appears as though former “Survivor” stars Cirie Fields, 51, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, 42, will be appearing on a new “psychological competition series” called “The Traitors,” which will be broadcast on NBC’s new over-the-top free streaming service Peacock.

“The Traitors,” set to be hosted by “The Good Wife” star Alan Cumming, and will be based on the popular Dutch TV series of the same name. The show, per Deadline, will be set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and consist of a largely American cast “competing in a game of alliances, deception and even ‘murder’ for a chance to win up to $250,000′.”

There will be 20 contestants: 10 former reality stars and 10 new faces, all of whom will be living in the majestic castle and will work as a team in a variety of dramatic and challenging missions to “earn money for the prize pot.” However, three of the contestants are secretly “traitors,” who will set out to “deceive and manipulate” their way to the prize by eliminating the “loyal” contestants.

The series is currently in production and will likely premiere sometime in 2022.

Other Reality TV Stars Will Be Appearing Alongside Cirie & Stephenie

Cirie and Stephenie are three- and four-time “Survivor” players respectively, with both appearing on the Heroes tribe in season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains” (both also had their worst performances that season). Stephenie only lasted until Day 6, however, with Cirie joining the majority six in voting her off second for being on the wrong side of the numbers. Cirie would be next to go from that tribe, five days later, after being on the wrong side of a hidden immunity idol play by “Survivor: Tocantins” winner J.T. Thomas.

Cirie’s most notable appearances are mainly from season 12, “Panama,” and 16, “Micronesia,” where her under-the-radar yet highly strategic gameplay, along with her likability, led her to placing 4th and 3rd, respectively.

Stephenie, on the other hand, was best known for her first appearance in season 10, “Palau,” where she outlasted all the rest of her ill-fated Ulong tribe to be the last one standing, soon joining the opposing Koror tribe in what would be the series’ only season without an official merge. She would return the following season, “Guatemala,” where she would end up placing 2nd, losing the jury vote to Danni Boatwright, largely due to her own mismanagement of alliances and trust, resulting in many jurors feeling betrayed by the supposed leader of their original alliance.

Although Stephenie produced some controversy recently among her reality TV base for some contentious comments she made regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in February, fans will no doubt still be excited to see her return to the TV screen for the first time in over a decade.

For those who are interested in other reality TV shows besides “Survivor,” there may be some other recognizable faces appearing on the show as well. Here is the rest of the rumored cast, and the shows they appeared on:

Heavy will continue to update the story as it unfolds.

Don’t miss the three-hour “Survivor 42” finale, which airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.