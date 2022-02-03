Danny McCray: Ponderosa Was a ‘Party’

Ponderosa is usually a place for eliminated “Survivor” players to go to relax and decompress before they have to vote for a winner as a jury member. Sometimes this peaceful decompression pans out for people, and other times contestants are still recovering from significant psychological trauma from their blindsides or betrayals.

Shan Smith of “Survivor 41” has been vocal about how her time at Ponderosa was not enjoyable (even going so far as to call it “toxic”), given how she was still recovering from her blindside. Others, however, were more lighthearted about it, with sixth-place finisher Danny McCray even describing his time there as a “party.”

Here’s what Danny had to say about his time at Ponderosa.

With Shan, Danny’s Ponderosa Video Didn’t Show the ‘Half of It’

Danny’s elimination from the game on Day 23 came two Tribals (and four days) after the memorable Tribal Council in which Shan Smith was blindsided. Shan felt betrayed by Danny, who took part in her blindside, and confronted him alongside Liana Wallace once he arrived at Ponderosa, as shown in Danny’s official Ponderosa video. During dinner, the two women aggressively questioned him on what they perceived as poor gameplay and a betrayal that ruined all of their chances.

In a January interview with Survivor Specialists, Danny revealed that what was shown was only a fraction of what actually happened. Danny explained:

When I first got to Ponderosa, Shan was on me. What they showed [in the video] was not half of it. She was upset, maybe [until] I or we were able to get everybody calm and then have a real conversation.

Danny explained that the first night may have been the most heated, and that things calmed down after “everybody was able to take a shower, get a good night’s sleep in the bed and they came out the next morning.” Then, he explained, “you were kind of able to talk a little more clearly, and more at a normal level, versus like raising your voice and yelling because you don’t really understand what’s going on.”

Ponderosa Went on to Be ‘Kum Ba Yah’

After the first night, however, Danny said “it was kum ba yah, it was fun.” He explained that he enjoyed discovering the truth and nuances behind certain moves that were made in the game that players often aren’t able to discern while they were in it. “[It] may upset you sometimes, it may not,” Danny said, “but it was still fun to hear from other people’s perspective and find out what really happened in some situations.”

Shan, of course, went through a similar discovery when she realized it was her top ally Ricard Foyé who took part in her blindside, and not Liana, leading to a palpable strain in her relationship with him.

Other than that, however, Danny said that people, including himself, were truly enjoying themselves at Ponderosa. “Ponderosa was a party, man,” Danny said. “People were out dancing, all night having a good time, [Tiffany] was out all night, Evvie was out all night.” He also praised the free food he received there. “Everything’s free,” he said. “I’m eating snickers at 2 am, and chocolate bars, ordering whatever foods you want. I had an absolute blast at Ponderosa.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.