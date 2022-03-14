Zach Wurtenberger Reveals a Potentially Game-Ending Lie Told by Drea

The premiere of “Survivor 42” saw superfan Zach Wurtenberger first voted out, after Ika lost immunity and he was targeted in part due to his lack of physical strength. However, there was much more that caused Zach’s downfall than made the edit, including a lie told by his tribemate Drea Wheeler.

As viewers of the “Survivor 42” premiere will remember, Drea, Maryanne Oketch, and Jenny Kim met at a summit; the three ladies were offered a somewhat complicated deal for an advantage involving a ship’s wheel. In the end, Drea secured an extra vote, though she did not discover it until she cast her vote at that night’s Tribal Council.

Since his elimination was aired on Wednesday, Zach has spoken out about the story Drea crafted to describe her experience at the summit. As it turns out, that story may have far-reaching consequences for Drea down the line, so it may be rather a surprise that it wasn’t included in the edit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drea’s Lie ‘Increased the Target on Her Back’

In his Rob Has a Podcast exit interview, Zach revealed that Drea made up a lie about where she was during the summit: calling it “the worst experience of my life,” Drea put on an entire performance, explaining in tears that the three of them climbed all the way up a mountain, but then descended it again after finding nothing. However, she added, “I now know there’s something hidden on this island.” In response to the “revelation,” Zach responded sarcastically, “I was like, ‘Stop! No way! Somewhere here, there’s something hidden’?!”

Zach said that while Drea’s lie increased the target on her back, “at the same time it made her a lot more untouchable,” since in a tribe with a 3-3 split (the younger players versus the older ones), the alliance of which Drea was a part would have had the upper hand, assuming she received some kind of advantage as a result of the summit (or at least knew where to find one).

Zach explained that it was largely because of this that the younger persons’ alliance more or less crumbled. “We don’t know what this thing is,” he said, referring to the advantage, “and it’s probably an extra vote. So we all realized we were in a really bad spot because she went on that hike, and then unfortunately the young people kind of fell apart because of it.”

How Drea’s Lie (and Advantage) May Affect Her Game Moving Forward

Of course, Zach did not spend any more time on the Ika tribe after Day 3, so he is likely more or less unaware of exactly what went on after he left. But what he revealed about the tribe dynamics likely will play a role in the upcoming episodes: Drea does indeed have an extra vote, though it remains to be seen whether she will tell anyone about it.

If she does decide to tell people, that may either secure herself a solid alliance – especially with Romeo Escobar, her closest ally as of now – or it could paint an even bigger target on her back, especially if Ika ends up going to Tribal Council again. If she doesn’t tell anyone, her four tribemates may still continue to be suspicious about what went on at the summit, and that in turn may also paint a target on her back.

It will also be interesting to see what Jenny (who has no advantage) and Maryanne (who does not yet know that she has an extra vote) will tell their own tribes about the summit, and how Vati and Taku, respectively, will respond to it.

Will Drea be able to maneuver her way out of this potential dilemma? Or will she be able to use it to her advantage? Will either of these extra votes even be used? Tune in Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS to find out.