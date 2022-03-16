‘Survivor 42’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 5/16/2021

“Survivor 42” kicked off on Wednesday, March 9, with a two-hour premiere. Host Jeff Probst welcomed 18 new castaways who will face off in the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Last week, 22-year-old Zach Wurtenberger was the first person voted out of “Survivor” after production decided to eliminate Texas native Jackson Fox due to medical reasons.

In tonight’s episode, another castaway will be eliminated from the game.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:00: Here we go! Tonight’s episode kicks off with the castaways discussing Zach’s elimination. Now it’s time to check in with the tribes.

First, let’s check in with the Vati tribe. The tribe is enjoying a meal together when Hai opens up about how being a vegan on “Survivor” is difficult because there are limited resources. Hai decides to stray from his vegan diet in order to have enough energy on the island.

8:05: Now it’s time to check in with the Taku tribe. Maryanne’s fellow tribe members are frustrated with her high energy personality. Looks like the Taku tribe may target Maryanne if they go to Tribal Council.

8:10: Next, we see the women of the Ika tribe talking about game strategy. Drea tells Swati and Tori that she secured an extra vote last episode in hopes of gaining their trust. However, Swati and Tori start to become suspicious of Drea’s motives.

8:15: Mike from the Vati tribe is looking for an Immunity Idol and….he found the first Beware Advantage. The Beware Advantage was first introduced in season 41 and received some backlash from fans. To activate his advantage, Mike must utter the phrase, “there’s so much grace in the game of soccer it makes me cry” at the next challenge. However, he cannot use his advantage until all three Beware Advantages are found.

Marya opens up about her brother’s passing to her fellow Taku tribe members. She reveals that her brother was the first healthcare worker to pass away from COVID 19. Wow.

8:20: Mike doesn’t keep his advantage secret for too long. He tells Jenny and Daniel about the Beware Advantage in order to gain their trust. Mike goes to show Daniel the advantage and…it’s gone. Mike can’t find it!

Mike finds the advantage and the problem is resolved. Mike and Daniel hatch a plan to keep the target off Mike’s back. They decide that Mike should not say the phrase yet, so no one suspects he has the idol.

8:25: Mike appears to fully trust Daniel, which may have been a mistake because Daniel tells Chanelle everything about the advantage.

8:30: Time for a challenge! For this challenge, one castaway from each tribe has to shout commands at their fellow blindfolded tribe members. The blindfolded tribe members have to navigate an obstacle course to uncover bags of puzzle pieces. Once they find the bags, they have to bring them to the tribe member that is shouting commands.

Several castaways are struggling to complete the course. Taku is the first tribe to secure all three bags. Now it is time to complete the puzzle…blindfolded!

All three tribes are now trying to solve the puzzle. It’s anyone’s game.

Vati is the first tribe to complete the puzzle! They are safe this week. The next tribe to secure immunity is….Ika!!! Which means the Taku tribe will be sent to Tribal Council.

8:40: And we’re back! Jonathan and Omar are discussing which member of their tribe they want to eliminate. They are torn between Maryanne and Marya. Jonathan and Omar say they need Maryanne to feel safe, so she doesn’t use her Shot in the Dark.

Marya reveals she feels unsafe and plans to use her Shot in the Dark at Tribal Council. Maryanne also feels unsafe, so she decides to go looking for an idol.

Omar reveals he doesn’t want to vote out Marya. He wants Maryanne out, but he respects her hustle and thinks her determination could help him in the game.

8:50: Time for Tribal Council. One member from the Taku tribe will be voted out tonight. Let’s see if anyone plays their Shot in the Dark. Marya decides to play her Shot in the Dark, which means her vote doesn’t count. Unfortunately, Marya’s Shot in the Dark did not save her.

The votes are in….Marya is the next castaway to leave the game.