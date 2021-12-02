‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 12/1/2021

After what some viewers are calling one of the best episodes of “Survivor” of all time last week, the season 41 tribe is down the final seven castaways. Who will go home in this third-to-last episode of the season?

The December 1 episode is titled “Do or Die” and its description reads, “Another big twist threatens to send someone home, and castaways must formulate a plan whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust, plus an emotional reaction after Tribal Council could put a target on one castaway.”

Follow along below with our live blog as the 11th castaway is eliminated from “Survivor 41” but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — After that shocking Tribal Council, Liana is pretty upset about Danny and Deshawn turning on Shan (she’s not wrong). They tell her that it was Ricard who got the outsiders together and flipped the game on them. But it would have been 4-4 if their alliance would have stuck together, so she’s not wrong to be mad. But right now, there’s a final four deal going on between Ricard, Xander, Erika and Heather.

Meanwhile, Deshawn is mad about Shan’s parting shot calling him a snake and saying that Ricard has her vote for the win. But as Ricard points out, Ricard has been pretty honest with Shan and Deshawn has been allllllll over the place.

8:15 — In the morning, Danny reveals that it is the 25th anniversary of his father’s death in a car accident when Danny was 8. Oh man, that’s so tough. “My entire life I think I was angry at him. You want your dad to be superman,” says Danny. “You’re jealous and mad every Father’s Day, every football game.” Wow.

8:20 — The immunity challenge has “deadly” stakes, Jeff Probst tells us, which… let’s not exaggerate. But anyway, the twist here is that if you choose to participate, the first person to drop out of the challenge will be forced to participate in a new game called “Do or Die” where at Tribal Council, that person will be forced to play a game of chance. If they survive the game of chance, they’re in the top 6 and they vote as usual. If they lose, they are out and there is no vote. Those who choose to sit out are Heather and Liana. Everyone else is playing for immunity.

8:25 — The challenge is the one where you balance a ball bearing on a stick. Deshawn is out almost immediately, but everyone else makes it through the first five minutes. The next round involves adding sections to their stick.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Rupert Boneham Has Cancer