Bravo Star Compares ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Survivor’

A Real Housewives of Orange County star is dishing the dirt about two of her co-stars being let go from the show, which she actually thinks makes the show “more real and authentic” instead of being more like a cutthroat reality show like Survivor. Read on for what Emily Simpson said about her co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson being fired from the show and why she thinks it’s good for the cast.

Simpson Says She Spent Two Years Trying Not to Get Kicked Off ‘Housewife Island’

RHOC: Tamra Judge And Emily Simpson Haven't Always Been Friends (Season 13, Episode 1) | Bravo

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simpson, who joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 10 as a guest star and season 13 as a main cast member, said she feels like she can finally breathe now that Gunvalson and Judge are gone, comparing her previous two seasons on the show to being on Survivor.

“[This season], I feel like the dynamic among the cast members is much more real and authentic,” said Simpson. “I don’t think there’s a lot of the normal manipulation going on where, you know, you feel like you’re not on a reality show, you feel like you’re on Survivor, where you’re trying to make alliances with people so you don’t get kicked off the Housewife Island.”

“That’s really basically what I felt like for the last two years was, like, I’m just trying to be friends with someone so that I don’t get kicked off the Housewife Island,” she added. “This season, I felt like I was less on the defense and more able to be myself and just have real relationships with the other cast members.”

She also said that season 15 was weird because they were five weeks into filming when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. She said they self-shot about one episode worth of footage at their homes and then they resumed filming under new safety protocols.

“We really all rallied and did the best we could,” she says. “It’s a very bittersweet season. … It’s not as many episodes as normal, but I think the fact that we managed to come out with 13 or 14 or whatever it is, I mean, I think that’s a huge accomplishment that should be applauded instead of people saying like, ‘Oh, we’re not on the season, so that’s why there’s only 14 episodes.’ I mean, give me a break. We’re dealing with a worldwide pandemic here. Like, don’t make it about you.”

In case you don’t know, that last bit of shade was directed at the cast members who were let go.

Why Gunvalson and Judge Were Fired

Vicki Gunvalson's Most Memorable Moments Through The 14 Seasons Of RHOC | Bravo

On a January Instagram live, Judge said she was fired because she’s “not cheap” to have as a cast member, but she also said that she is “going through some difficult times right now” and she thought it was best “to step away” so she could deal with it and have some privacy.

But later in the year, Gunvalson said on a podcast that she and Judge were fired because they had gotten “very expensive” and the network thought that viewers “were ready for some younger blood.”

Judge later agreed that there is some truth to the idea that Bravo wanted younger housewives, but Bravo’s Andy Cohen later responded to that claim by saying that the shows have “a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s,” so he did not care for that remark.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing its 15th season Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

