Buckle up, Survivor fans. In a recent interview, Survivor: Samoa castaway Erik Cardona revealed what is easily the grossest, most jaw-dropping medical issue we have ever heard coming out of this show in 40 seasons. Read on to find out what it is, but be warned that it is pretty nasty.

Someone Released Their Impacted Colon With A Stick of Bamboo

VideoVideo related to ‘survivor’s’ erik cardona reveals something super gross from ‘samoa’ 2020-12-22T11:58:26-05:00

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cardona revealed that someone (not himself) had an impacted colon during the season. According to Web MD, fecal impaction can be “very severe” and can “cause grave illness or even death” if left untreated. This one on Survivor was serious enough that the medical staff told this person he or she could either do nothing and risk death or he or she could choose a medical evacuation and receive proper treatment.

But this person chose the third option. Removing the blockage him or herself.

“Believe it or not, this person walked off from camp, broke off a piece of bamboo about 6 inches long, sanded it down as best they could with a rock, and then bravely stuck it right up their a**, being ever-so-gentle so as to not puncture their colon and reeeeeallllyyy mess things up. And… this person…. heroically succeeded and stayed in the game. So for anyone I meet and asks me ‘Is it really ‘real’ out there?; I say to them, go stick a stick of bamboo up your a** and tell me how ‘real’ you’re feeling.”

Let the speculation begin as to who did it.

Cardona Also Revealed It Was Because of Him That Season Didn’t Have a Loved Ones Visit

Survivor Samoa Food AuctionMy Gaming channel if you are interested – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4vl9Ie2w49eb0CmBJWOXuw/featured 2020-07-13T03:21:19Z

In his interview, Cardona talked about how he was brought along to Samoa as an alternate. They always have a couple of people they bring just in case something happens to a castaway at the last minute and they need a replacement. But he was told before filming that no one in 18 seasons had ever been replaced by an alternate.

Lo and behold, Cardona worked so hard during the pre-show activities that executive producer Mark Burnett and host Jeff Probst decided he deserved to join the season and placed him on the Galu tribe. They also added another alternate to the Foa Foa tribe to make the tribes even. In case you’re curious, Reality Blurred revealed back in 2009 that the other alternate was Ashley Trainer.

But because of adding two more cast members, the show didn’t have the budget for the loved ones visit.

“[T]hey used money in the budget to add the alternates … so as I was told, because of me, everyone on the island that was pining over their family members from home, hoping and longing to play long enough to make it to the ‘loved ones’ episode were never going to get that satisfaction. And if you watch that season, sure enough, no loved ones in the budget that season,” said Cardona.

Finally, when asked if he would play again, Cardona gave a really sentimental answer: “The day I came home from Samoa, I packed a “return” backpack and threw it in the corner of my apartment. It’s still in the same spot, ready to go if I get the call.”

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022.

READ NEXT: A ‘Survivor’ Legend Got Caught Smuggling Food During the Family Visit