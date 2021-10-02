‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano & Ethan Zohn Pair Up For ‘Secret Project’

“Survivor” winners Boston Rob Mariano and Ethan Zohn are pairing up for a new venture, which they have been teasing on social media. Here’s what we know so far about the “secret project.”

It Takes Place In Boston

“Boston” Rob Mariano, who won “Survivor: Redemption Island,” is obviously connected to Boston, Mass. He lives in Florida now, but the Boston area is where he grew up and where his parents still live. In fact, Mariano renovated his childhood home in Boston for them as part of an episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” that aired on Friday, September 24.

But Ethan Zohn, who won “Survivor: Africa” way back in season three, is the “original winner from Boston,” as Zohn wrote on Facebook. He now lives in New Hampshire, but he was raised in the Boston area, playing soccer and graduating from Lexington High School in the area.

Now the two of them are working together on a “secret project,” with Zohn writing on Facebook, “Rob called in a hand double for this ‘secret project’ he’s working on in Boston.”

On Mariano’s Instagram page, he has offered a few more details, posting a photo of himself filming something and writing, “I’m back in Boston shooting a new project with @clickplayfilms for @hearst @verylocal visiting All my favorite neighborhoods and places! If you see me say hello!”

A peek at the comments showed that Mariano was indeed being sincere when he told fans to say hello. Apparently, one fan named Gillian saw him in Hanover and got him to leave a voicemail greeting for her friend Christina. Besides Hanover, Mariano was also at the Boston seaport, he got to take the ice at Warrior Arena, the home of the Boston Bruins, and he visited Harvard Square in Cambridge. His Instagram stories have also been full of other stops on his Boston tour.

Mariano doesn’t get into too many other details about the project, but he did get to meet musician Jack Harlow at the Boston House of Blues when Harlow was there for a gig. We don’t yet know how Zohn is involved, but we cannot wait to find out.

Mariano Recently Suffered a Gruesome Hand Injury

In another series of Instagram posts, Mariano also revealed that he recently suffered an injury to his left hand in an accident with an electric scooter that required surgery.

In one post, he wrote, “Electric scooters still undefeated!” and in a follow-up post, he showed the X-ray of his broken thumb and wrote, “Looks like some pins and wire are in my future!”

The post-surgery photo showed that Mariano actually got some titanium screws inserted into his thumb. He wrote, “Upgraded from pins and wire to a couple fancy Titanium Screws! Big thanks to Dr Jason Marshall and the entire surgical team at ASC for getting me fixed up!!! And of course to my nurses at home taking good care of me.”

It doesn’t sound like the injury happened while he was filming his new project because the doctor Mariano mentioned is an orthopedic surgeon in Pensacola, Florida, where Mariano lives with his wife, Amber Brkich Mariano, and their four daughters.

Hopefully, he is well on his way to recovering.

