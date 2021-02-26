‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn Has a New TV Show

Get excited, Survivor fans. One of the fan-favorite winners is returning to TV with a new show on Vice — Ethan Zohn is starring on a new reality show called Kings of Kush. Here’s what you need to know.

Zohn Stars With Anthony Sullivan & Dave Christian in This Hemp Farming Series

According to Deadline, Vice TV has ordered a new show from Thom Beers, the creator behind such reality staples as Deadliest Catch and Ice Road Truckers. The show is called Kings of Kush and it stars Zohn along with his friends Anthony “Sully” Sullivan and Dave Christian as they launch their hemp farming business.

Sullivan is best known as TV’s OxiClean pitchman. He recently started a 116-acre hemp farm after his daughter was born with a rare genetic disorder and his family was searching for alternative medicine.

Zohn came on board as an investor because he used cannabis during his cancer battle. He said that when he heard about this venture in Vermont, he knew he had to be involved.

“When Sully called me and said he’s farming hemp in Vermont, I had to see it for myself, the British pitchman farming?,” Zohn said in a statement. “More importantly I had to be a part of creating the plant-based medicine that is helping me heal.”

Sullivan added that this really “hits home” with his daughter’s diagnosis, so he sees this venture as having “a much larger purpose.”

“If I can be a champion of this and help other people along the way, it is all worth it,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan’s Daughter Suffers From Seizures

In an interview with People, Sullivan revealed last October that his 8-year-old daughter Devon has had a very tough go of it in the past couple of years.

“The minute we solved one problem, another problem would present itself,” said Sullivan. “Devon had a terrible time sleeping, very difficult time eating. Her balance [and eyesight were] off… and about two years ago, she started to have seizures, seizure-like episodes.”

A neurologist put her on anti-seizure medication, but it “wrecked her body,” according to Sullivan.

“She lost 20 percent of her body weight. She was absolutely exhausted, and she just lost her personality,” said Sullivan, adding that he gets “really upset” just thinking about it.

While CBD’s effects on pediatric epilepsy conditions are still being explored, Sullivan said they began using it and two months later, Devon’s seizures were manageable, she regained the weight she lost and her personality returned. That’s when he decided to start a hemp farm.

He joked, “Call it a midlife crisis. Most guys buy a sports car — I end up buying a hemp farm.”

He finished by saying that he’s “really passionate” about the farm because he can’t wait for the day when he can give Devon her CBD medicine.

“To give it to my daughter is just going to be, maybe, the greatest day of my life,” said Sullivan. “I’ll be able to tell Devon, ‘Here, take this. This is your medicine, and your dad made it. Your papa made it.'”

Kings of Kush premieres on March 9 on Vice TV.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst Reveals How He Spent Quarantine