‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn Partners With the Lymphoma Research Foundation

Three-time “Survivor” player Ethan Zohn is a survivor, alright. He has beaten cancer twice and is now partnering with a nonprofit organization called the Lymphoma Research Foundation. In a recent interview with Heavy, he talked about this important work, which became even more vital in the face of the global pandemic.

Zohn Is an Official Ambassador for the Lymphoma Research Foundation

Zohn told us that he is an “official LRF Ambassador,” which means that his role is to “inspire others facing a lymphoma diagnosis and help share the information and resources available through the nonprofit.”

He joked that the LRF “saw [him] pass out during the log challenge on ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ and get back up to finish” and that’s when they realized they should reach out to him. That, and the fact that Zohn battled a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009 and again in 2011. His battle involved several rounds of chemotherapy and stem-cell transplants before he was declared cancer-free in 2012. So he can speak from experience about the toll a lymphoma diagnosis can take and he is proud to be working with the LRF.

“The Lymphoma Research Foundation is awesome,” said Zohn, adding, “It’s the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community education programs, outreach initiatives and support services.”

Zohn Said That The COVID Pandemic Has Helped ‘Shine a Light’ On How Vulnerable Cancer Patients Really Are

When asked how the pandemic affected the LRF’s research, Zohn said that COVID actually helped get more recognition as to how vulnerable cancer patients can be.

“COVID helped shine a light on how important cancer research is in general and showed just how vulnerable cancer patients are,” said Zohn, adding, “This pandemic made me realize that access to information is so crucial, especially for cancer patients and survivors, and that organizations like the Lymphoma Research Foundation provide guidance for times like these so patients can help get a peace of mind.”

He continued, “Organizations like LRF are researching the impact of COVID on lymphoma patients each day, so the research being conducted will help so many people for years to come.”

The “Survivor: Africa” winner also told us that having cancer is similar to playing to “Survivor” in the way that it “touches on every part of you as a human being.”

“Like ‘Survivor,’ cancer is a challenge that touches on every part of you as a human being — mental, physical, social, spiritual, environmental, financial. But this game we are playing is for our lives and not a $1 million,” said Zohn.

“When I was sick with Lymphoma, it was difficult to find good information, programs, clinical trials, research and other people my age facing a cancer battle. So, I decided to go public with my battle because I hoped the details of my situation may help others out there. LRF’s mission is to eradicate lymphoma and serve those touched by this disease, and I want to help them further this mission.”

Zohn also said that losing his father to cancer when he was just a teenager had a profound impact on him as well.

“I lost my father to cancer when I was 14,” said Zohn in a press release. “Through my own battle with lymphoma twice, I have personally seen the impact of cancer research and treatments. The research has come so far in such a short period of time that I know my dad would be alive today. I am deeply proud to be an Ambassador for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and if I can motivate even one person to learn about the current research that is being done to help save lives from blood cancer, I know we’ll have been successful.”

For more information about how you can get involved or for educational resources, check out the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s website.

"Survivor" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

