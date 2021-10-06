‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn Jabs at Boston Rob – ‘Unskilled Player’

“Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn tells Heavy what he thinks about season 41 so far, including taking a swipe at his good buddy, Boston Rob Mariano. Find out what he thinks of the revamped show and also how he got involved in “Kings of Kush” on VICE TV.

Zohn Says ‘Survivor 41’ Is Leaving A Lot Up To Chance

When asked what his thoughts are so far on season 41, three-time “Survivor” castaway Zohn said that he likes the refresh that Jeff Probst and the other producers did on the game — though he joke that “Survivor 41” should have an asterisk because it’s only 26 days of filming instead of 39.

“I love ‘Survivor’ and I love the innovation and refresh that Jeff and the ‘Survivor’ tribe have done for this season. … I love that they will suffer more with less food, flint and more difficult challenges. I like the big risk/reward opportunities,” said Zohn, but he added that the show is leaving a lot up things up to chance.

“I do feel a lot more of the show is left up to chance/luck. You can be an unskilled player, like Boston Rob, and still do well in the game with the Shot In The Dark, hidden idols, clues etc,” said Zohn, making sure to take a jab at his good friend Mariano. The two of them actually collaborated on a new project recently that Mariano will soon be announcing.

We asked Zohn which cast members are standing out so far and he said, “I’m in a ‘Survivor’ pool and two of my three picks were on the block… so… I’m not one to ask.”

What About His New TV Venture?

Zohn now resides in New Hampshire, where he jokingly says he’s “trying to establish [himself] as a Jewish Wilderness Icon.”

But in all seriousness, he did appear on a VICE TV show earlier this year called “Kings of Kush,” which followed Anthony “Sully” Sullivan and Dave Christian as they launched their hemp farming business. Zohn told us that he became involved in their farm because he found that CBD oil really helped the anxiety he was suffering from throughout his battle with cancer.

“Becoming an investor and The Chief Purpose Officer at MontKush stemmed from my severe anxiety and fear of relapse I was suffering from,” said Zohn. “Western medicine and cancer research (like the kind of blood cancer research that LRF focuses on) saved my life, but I still feel that a plant-based wellness like CBD has a place for me in my survivorship. Stay tuned for Kings Of Kush VICE… you never know what will happen.”

Zohn has also recently partnered with the Lymphoma Research Foundation as an official ambassador to inspire others who are fighting lymphoma.

“As an official LRF Ambassador, my role is to inspire others facing a lymphoma diagnosis and help share the information and resources available through the nonprofit,” Zohn told us, adding, “The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is awesome, and the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community education programs, outreach initiatives and support services.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

