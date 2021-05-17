Ethan Zohn Recalls ‘Beautiful Moment’ From ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

“Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn recently opened up about being on Edge of Extinction during “Winners at War” and how it really touched him emotionally because in a game as cutthroat as “Survivor,” there are still these tremendous moments of humanity. Read on to find out what he said and also how “surreal” he said it is to watch yourself on TV.

Zohn Praised The Three Women Who Helped Him Finish the Log Challenge

Survivor: Winners at War – Log Carry on Edge of Extinction (3 of 3), S40E04 I Like RevengePlease support me by installing my Puzzles from Survivor app: apps.apple.com/us/app/puzzle-cluster/id1460284314 Alliance Tracker for Survivor app: apps.apple.com/us/app/alliance-tracker-for-survivor/id1486051580 #Survivor #SuvivorSuperFan #SurvivorGeek Twitter: twitter.com/rrTenz survivor.fandom.com/wiki/I_Like_Revenge Day 10 S40 amber t Amber “ It was an exciting morning when I saw a box waiting for us at the mast. But that exciting feeling is also that sick-to-your-stomach feeling,… 2020-03-25T21:36:23Z

Early on during “Winners at War,” the castaways who were living on Edge of Extinction were tasked with an all-day challenge of bringing logs from the top of the mountain down to their camp. Zohn passed out during the challenge, but the three women who had all already finished — Natalie Anderson, Amber Brkich Mariano, and Danni Boatwright — stepped up to help him finish, which he told the cancer support community Pelotonia really touched him.

“We got till sundown to get it done. It was pretty rigorous. I ended up not doing so well. I passed out. It was just this real realization that my body just wasn’t as strong as it once was when I was 27 years old playing the game,” said Zohn. “But the beautiful part about that moment was there were three other women there, and they actually walked me up the last leg of the challenge to get to the top of the mountain and then brought me back down. And like, no one wants to go up there at all, not even once a day. And they went up there one extra time to take care of me.”

He went on to say that “even in the middle of this really horrible cutthroat game of ‘Survivor’ where people are stabbing each other in the back,” there was this “human moment” and that’s what “Survivor” is all about.

“Bottom line is ‘Survivor’ is a game of relationships. It’s about people and who we are as humans and compassion and empathy was still there even in the middle of the game,” said Zohn. “So that was a beautiful moment for me in the middle of this crazy game of ‘Survivor.'”

Recently, Zohn actually challenged his Instagram followers to complete the log challenge at home as a way to participate in the Big Climb fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, as Zohn is a two-time blood cancer survivor. Zohn’s “Log Challenge” team raised over $6,000 for the LLS.

Zohn Admitted It Is ‘Surreal’ Watching ‘Survivor’ On TV

Challenge: Back in the Saddle (2 of 4), Reentry Challenge – Survivor: Winners at War, S40E08Please support me by installing my Puzzles from Survivor app: apps.apple.com/us/app/puzzle-cluster/id1460284314 Alliance Tracker for Survivor app: apps.apple.com/us/app/alliance-tracker-for-survivor/id1486051580 #Survivor #SuvivorSuperFan #SurvivorGeek Twitter: twitter.com/rrTenz survivor.fandom.com/wiki/This_Is_Where_the_Battle_Begins Reentry Challenge: Back in the Saddle Castaways must climb on top of a net to retrieve a bag of sticks, then untie a series of knots. They must then dig for a… 2020-04-15T21:22:30Z

In the same interview with Pelotonia, Zohn admitted that watching “Survivor” on TV is a trip because of all the things going on in the game that you had no idea about at the time.

“It’s totally surreal because you play the game and I’m playing it through my lens, you know. I only know what I know. And I was trying to make moves and decisions, but they weren’t working. But now I get to see why, you know, ’cause you get to see what everyone else is saying about you. You don’t have that information when you’re playing the game,” said Zohn, adding, “So for me, that was really fun and interesting.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021. Meanwhile, Zohn’s TV show “Kings of Kush,” about a hemp farm in New Hampshire, airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Vice TV.

READ NEXT: Why ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst Once Refused to Say ‘The Tribe Has Spoken’