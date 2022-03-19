Evvie Jagoda on How ‘Survivor 41’ Edit Got ‘Shafted’

Most “Survivor” fans generally agree that the editing of season 41, which aired in the fall of 2021, was faulty in more ways than one. Not only was Erika Casupanan, who ended up winning, severely under-edited throughout, but much of the personal relationships and strategy had to be sacrificed in favor of the numerous new twists and advantages.

Fans and cast members have castigated the inundation of these new twists, not only because they often take away from the essence of the game and the players’ strategies, but also because they necessarily have to take up a great deal of airtime in order to be introduced.

Recently, “Survivor 41” contestant Evvie Jagoda, who placed ninth and served on the season’s jury, shared their thoughts on how her season’s edit was “shafted” in favor of season 42.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evvie Agrees ‘Survivor 41’ Was a ‘Guinea Pig Season’ in Terms of Editing

In a interview Thursday with Rob Cesternino in which he and Evvie discussed season 42, Cesternino brought up a fan comment highlighting the differences which are already apparent between Evvie’s season and the ongoing one. The fan mentioned that the editing of “42” is showcasing the cast’s personalities more, and that “’42’ is gonna be 80% the same as ’41’ with same-ish twists. Because of this, the latter season benefits because editing and production does not need to explain the advantages and twists as heavily as it did in [’41’].”

“Preach!” Evvie responded. “This is what I’m saying!”

The fan went on to say that they believed that season 41 “got shafted [in terms of] showing the diveristy of personalities, because the show had to spend a lot of time explaining the twists,” and referred to season 41 as the “guinea pig season” in which an abundance of twists are introduced for the first time at the expense of personal content.

“This comment speaks to me so deeply,” Evvie said, though added that they don’t know exactly how to fix the problem. “It’s really difficult, because you want the audience to understand, but then its also hard because it’s like, I feel like so much of the audience still didn’t understand, and it took up a lot of time … It’s hard to say, I really don’t know how you solve it.”

Fans Seem to Agree That ‘Survivor 42′ Is Already Better Than ’41’

Although “Survivor 42” is only two episodes in, fans already seem to agree that the season is off to a better start than season 41, and is shaping up to be a better season overall.

One post on the show’s popular subreddit after episode 2 said that the first two episodes alone are making them have a lower opinion of season 41, a sentiment popular among many fans. “We have seen much more of the cast and camp life, and less of the twists,” the user said of the ongoing season. “The ‘hardest season‘ agenda is not really being pushed. No blatant pandering as well. The first 3 episodes last season [were] primarily focused on the twists.”

“Survivor” audiences generally seem to enjoy a more old-school edit, where personalities, camp life, and genuine human connections are prioritized over excessive strategy talk, or explanation of twists/advantages. One fan noted how the edit is more equally distributed among the entire cast, rather than a certain few, as was very much the case last season, most particularly with Shan Smith, Xander Hastings, and Deshawn Radden (notably at the expense of the winner, Erika).

“I couldn’t believe I was watching modern Survivor when they showed Jenny and Chanelle crab hunting!!” another user wrote of season 42.

Many fans also agreed with Evvie and Rob’s take on why season 41 got shafted. “For one, the audience already knows these twists specifically, so there’s only a need to use broadcast time to meet the players,” one fan wrote, explaining why season 42 was already being received better than ’41’. “That gives ’42’ a big advantage over ’41’.”

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.