‘Survivor’ Fans React to Steamy Photo of Jeff Probst

On “Survivor,” Jeff Probst is typically wearing a button-up shirt, a pair of shorts, and his signature “Survivor” baseball cap. But last week, fans got to see a little bit more of the beloved host than they’re used to seeing.

On October 7, the official “Survivor” Instagram page shared a reel that featured several photos of Probst. The video was inspired by a TikTok trend in which creators share pictures of themselves from their teenage years while the song “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus plays in the background.

The October 7 video included a few photos from Probst’s teenage years, which fans loved, but it also included a photo from Probst’s appearance on “Two and a Half Men,” where Probst posed nude with a plate of bacon in front of him. Probst later told Today he had on “tiny” underwear behind the plate of bacon.

“Hey #Survivor fans….you’re welcome!😉 #JeffProbst,” the “Survivor” account captioned the post.

‘Survivor’ Fans React to Shirtless Photo of Jeff Probst

Fans and “Survivor” alums reacted to the steamy throwback picture in the comment section and poked fun at the account for posting the photo, suggesting that maybe Probst runs the account.

“WHO [IS] RUNNING THIS PAGE,” one fan wrote.

“Lmao did you just thirst trap us????,” another fan commented.

“Lol whoever runs this account woke up and chose chaos today,” a third user added.

“[Bro]… first one was a jump scare,” a fourth user commented.

“Survivor” alum Alexis Maxwell also commented on the post, writing, “Is Jeffrey running the social media accounts now? 😂.”

Jeff Probst on His ‘Two and a Half Men’ Appearance

Probst spoke about his “Two and a Half Men” appearance in an interview with Today in 2013.

He explained how he got involved in the show, telling the outlet that “Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer encouraged him to take on the role.

“I got a call from the casting director. I happen to be friends with [Jon] Cryer and I texted him and he said, ‘I just read the script. It’s really funny. You should do it.’ That was it. And then they said, ‘Oh by the way, you’ll be naked,'” he said.

The “Survivor” host told Today he was “really excited” to guest star on the show.

“I mean, how can you turn down ‘Two and a Half Men?’ — one of the greatest comedies of all time,” he said. “I was really excited. I’ve done a lot of MAD TV and that kind of comedy but I’ve never done a situation comedy like this.”

Probst told Today that he works hard to stay in shape, telling the outlet, “I’m not 20 anymore… It’s definitely not a case of (I was born with) good genes and I eat McDonald’s every day.”

“I definitely put effort into staying fit,” he continued. “You have to if you want to live a long time, why wouldn’t you? And if you’re in this industry, you better.”

You can watch a clip of Probst’s “Two and a Half Men” appearance HERE.

“Survivor” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

