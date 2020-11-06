‘Survivor’ Castaway Recalls Getting Attacked by Animals

Survivor’s harsh filming conditions are well documented — though apparently new-school players don’t know how well they have it compared to old-school seasons. But either way, it’s no surprise to learn that the Yaxha tribe in Survivor: Guatemala was attacked by a swarm of bees. What’s a little surprising is that production missed the whole thing.

Just Another Day in Paradise

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amy O’Hara recalled a day her Yaxha tribe got “attacked by bees.”

“There was a swarm that came into our camp, and production wasn’t there to get it. Just another day in paradise,” said O’Hara, adding that the show nowadays needs to toughen up.

“It’s gotten a little soft. [They need] tough locations, challenges, you name it. When you keep it like that, it adds another layer of your overall strategy you have to consider,” said O’Hara.

And she would know about tough challenges. She injured her ankle in an early challenge but pushed through and then re-injured it in a later challenge. But it did give her her proudest moment on the show.

“My proudest moment would be when I continued to compete in the Big Ball Challenge after severely injuring my ankle. I had to compete or we would have forfeited the challenge. I won my part of the challenge, but we lost the overall challenge. I believe that because I pushed through it, it allowed me to survive another tribal council,” said O’Hara.

She is Now a Police Captain

When O’Hara went on the show, she was a sergeant detective for the Revere, Massachusetts, police department — the first female sergeant in the department’s history. She has since risen to the rank of captain, and she said she has been able to build bridges in the community through her time on Survivor.

“There were times that my Survivor experience actually opened the door to communication while I was working in my community as a police officer. People wanted to hear about my experience, and it was a stepping stone to building more relationships. It still happens today,” said O’Hara.

When asked if she had any regrets about her game, she said she wished she had played harder.

“I went into Survivor with the mindset of having the experience of a lifetime, and, of course, I did. I survived just about halfway through with basic strategy. My regret is not playing Survivor with the mindset of, ‘I’m here to win.’ You get what you put out there,” she said, adding that if they asked her to play again, she would “definitely consider it.”

O’Hara also said she’s still in touch with a few people from her season: Brian Corridan and Judd Sergeant mostly. But she’s friends with almost everyone on Facebook and loves “seeing what they are up to, with their kids, grandkids, etc.” But she also said she doesn’t really watch Survivor anymore.

“I haven’t watched Survivor in a long time. I think the last one I watched completely through was ‘Heroes vs Villains.’ Once in awhile, I’ll stop and look at an episode. There are so many good seasons and characters. Africa will always hold a place in my heart. I remember thinking how insane it was for them to be there and enjoyed watching the cast. I think it was also the first time I said to myself, I want to do this,” said O’Hara.

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

