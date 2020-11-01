PHOTOS: ‘Survivor’ Castaways Halloween Costumes 2020

Even with quarantine and social distancing, people found plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween this year. And the Survivor crew showed up and showed out with some impressive Halloween costumes — Wendell Holland and his family might just take the cake. Check out all the photos of your favorite castaways celebrating All Hallows Eve.

Tyson Apostol

Tyson Apostol and wife Rachel Foulger, who is also a Survivor alum, dressed up with their children as the cast of Coraline. Super creepy!

Tyson & Boston Rob Mariano

And for a special Halloween episode of their Twitch show Rob vs Tyson, the two Survivor legends dressed up as… each other! Hahaha!

Lauren Beck

Lauren Beck makes a spectacular mermaid. That makeup is amazing!

Danni Boatwright’s Son

Danni Boatwright’s son Stone is Black Panther, which is awesome. We hope he brought his mom a Snickers bar. But also, shout-out to his friend the avocado!

Andrea Boehlke

Andrea Boehlke is quite the fetching Little Bo Peep. Is that a real sheep?!

Teresa Cooper

Teresa “T-Bird” Cooper makes a bewitching devil and it looks like her husband might be a vampire of some kind?

Jon Dalton

Jon “Johnny Fairplay” Dalton has a killer costume — he’s old-school WWF wrestler Shawn Michaels, aka The Heartbreak Kid. It’s a showstopper! An icon! The main event!

Michele Fitzgerald

Our inner board game geek says Michele Fitzgerald wins Halloween 2020 by dressing up as a game of Settlers of Catan. Bonus points for her Instagram caption: “Wanna settle? I’m board.” Bwahaha!

The best group costume definitely goes to Wendell Holland and his family, who dressed up as the cast of Tiger King.

Todd Herzog

Ew, David! Todd Herzog dressed up as you for Halloween! (Herzog is David Rose from Schitt’s Creek.)

Woo Hwang

Woo Hwang and his family really run the gamut. We spy a piece of sushi, an angel, a killer scarecrow, the angel of death, Master Chief, and Hwang himself as a kung fu master.

Shii Ann Huang

Shii Ann Huang is killing it as a Halloweentown witch and Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors.

Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones and her husband dressed up as a family of unicorns! She wrote on Instagram, “When your 6’9 husband doesn’t bat an eye at being a family of unicorns for Halloween you know you nailed your marriage.”

Angelina Keeley

Angelina Keeley and her family dressed up as a bunch of animals from their local San Diego Zoo. Too cute!

Adam Klein

Scooby-Doo is always a classic and Adam Klein makes a great Shaggy.

Peih-Gee Law

Peih-Gee Law dressed up as her Werewolf character the Grim Reaper. She also posted a flashback photo to last year’s costume when she dressed up as the “everything’s fine” meme.

Ozzy Lusth

Gimme a D! A! D! D! Y! for Ozzy Lusth’s cheerleader costume.

Alexis Maxwell

Alexis Maxwell and her husband make an amazing Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro.

Davie Rickenbacker

Davie Rickenbacker donned his cape and cowl to be Static Shock as part of an effort to encourage people to vote!

Phillip Sheppard

Leave it to Phillip “The Specialist” Sheppard to have the coolest story behind his costume. He has a costume that was actually worn in the Los Angeles Opera production of Turandot. Wow.

Jay Starrett

It’s another Tiger King costume, this one courtesy of Jay Starrett. He hashtagged himself #JayExotic. LOL.

Gavin Whitson

Gavin Whitson and his wife dressed up as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park, complete with a giant blow-up dinosaur.

Nick Wilson

Nick Wilson and his wife dressed up as Pikachu characters. Adorable!

Ethan Zohn

Instead of posting a costume photo, Ethan Zohn posted a clip from that time he starred in a horror movie. Yes, really. It was called The Watcher, part of an anthology called Drive-In Horrorshow. He co-starred in it with his longtime Survivor girlfriend Jenna Morasca.

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

READ NEXT: Survivor Contestants Who Have Died