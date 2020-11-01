PHOTOS: ‘Survivor’ Castaways Halloween Costumes 2020

Even with quarantine and social distancing, people found plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween this year. And the Survivor crew showed up and showed out with some impressive Halloween costumes — Wendell Holland and his family might just take the cake. Check out all the photos of your favorite castaways celebrating All Hallows Eve.
Tyson Apostol
Tyson Apostol and wife Rachel Foulger, who is also a Survivor alum, dressed up with their children as the cast of Coraline. Super creepy!
Tyson & Boston Rob Mariano
https://t.co/bTQOyT64fq now! #SpecialHalloweenshow pic.twitter.com/NVdTW7MpF9
— Boston Rob (@BostonRob) October 29, 2020
And for a special Halloween episode of their Twitch show Rob vs Tyson, the two Survivor legends dressed up as… each other! Hahaha!
Lauren Beck
Lauren Beck makes a spectacular mermaid. That makeup is amazing!
Danni Boatwright’s Son
Danni Boatwright’s son Stone is Black Panther, which is awesome. We hope he brought his mom a Snickers bar. But also, shout-out to his friend the avocado!
Andrea Boehlke
Andrea Boehlke is quite the fetching Little Bo Peep. Is that a real sheep?!
Teresa Cooper
Teresa “T-Bird” Cooper makes a bewitching devil and it looks like her husband might be a vampire of some kind?
Jon Dalton
Jon “Johnny Fairplay” Dalton has a killer costume — he’s old-school WWF wrestler Shawn Michaels, aka The Heartbreak Kid. It’s a showstopper! An icon! The main event!
Michele Fitzgerald
Our inner board game geek says Michele Fitzgerald wins Halloween 2020 by dressing up as a game of Settlers of Catan. Bonus points for her Instagram caption: “Wanna settle? I’m board.” Bwahaha!
Wendell Holland</h2
The best group costume definitely goes to Wendell Holland and his family, who dressed up as the cast of Tiger King.
Todd Herzog
Ew, David! Todd Herzog dressed up as you for Halloween! (Herzog is David Rose from Schitt’s Creek.)
Woo Hwang
Woo Hwang and his family really run the gamut. We spy a piece of sushi, an angel, a killer scarecrow, the angel of death, Master Chief, and Hwang himself as a kung fu master.
Shii Ann Huang
View this post on Instagram
W I T C H P L E A S E 🎃🧙🏻♀️: No one is trick or treating so I thought I’d bring the treats (as a trick) to my friends and clients today. Without a broom, @seanzie91 and I could only get to a handful of households. It was magical to see some of you and I wish I could have had longer visits. Next year, Halloween home visits for a full moon cycle! Happy Halloween my sweet boils and ghouls. 🎃🧟♀️👻 . . . . . . . #halloween #seasonofthewitch #trickortreat #homesweethome #treatdelivery #witchesofinstagram #witchcraft #witchplease #happyhalloween #agentsofcompass #favoritetimeoftheyear
Shii Ann Huang is killing it as a Halloweentown witch and Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors.
View this post on Instagram
F E E D M E 🌱 : Last minute Halloween costume # 3 — When your teenager suddenly decides they’re too cool to be Audrey 2 and your tweenager is still game = Seymour is your friend. #littleshopofhorrors . . . . . . #happyhalloween #costumecontest #littleshopofhorrorsmusical #seymoursyourfriend #plantmom #halloween #happyhalloween #trickortreat
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones and her husband dressed up as a family of unicorns! She wrote on Instagram, “When your 6’9 husband doesn’t bat an eye at being a family of unicorns for Halloween you know you nailed your marriage.”
Angelina Keeley
Angelina Keeley and her family dressed up as a bunch of animals from their local San Diego Zoo. Too cute!
Adam Klein
Scooby-Doo is always a classic and Adam Klein makes a great Shaggy.
Peih-Gee Law
Peih-Gee Law dressed up as her Werewolf character the Grim Reaper. She also posted a flashback photo to last year’s costume when she dressed up as the “everything’s fine” meme.
Ozzy Lusth
Gimme a D! A! D! D! Y! for Ozzy Lusth’s cheerleader costume.
Alexis Maxwell
Alexis Maxwell and her husband make an amazing Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro.
Davie Rickenbacker
View this post on Instagram
Are you shocked?🔋 🔌 🔌 🔌 🔌 🔌 It’s a Full Moon 🌕 on Hallow’s Eve… A few weeks back me and a the squad from @beltlinecosplay hit the city up to encourage people to #Vote as some of your fave DC Heroes & Villains. #StaticShock was one of my favorite super heroes as a kid because he was a Black inner city youth with super powers. Coincidentally this day @michaelbjordan announced he was bringing this character to life on the big screen! From one #Blerd to another, thank you‼️ Photo Creds 📸 @dannyfantem @alyce_aura
Davie Rickenbacker donned his cape and cowl to be Static Shock as part of an effort to encourage people to vote!
Phillip Sheppard
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween The King & I …. same difference :) TURANDOT What is like ice, but burns like fire? Turandot—a cold-hearted but exquisitely beautiful princess who challenges her suitors to a deadly game of wits. Only Calaf, an exiled prince, is hot-blooded enough to crack her icy veneer. This costume was worn by Calaf in the Los Angeles Opera production of Torandot the artist in the roll David Schnell wore it; when it went up for auction I acquired it 7 years ago. It has a mask also but its hot to wear.
Leave it to Phillip “The Specialist” Sheppard to have the coolest story behind his costume. He has a costume that was actually worn in the Los Angeles Opera production of Turandot. Wow.
Jay Starrett
View this post on Instagram
On the prowl for my own big cat, just another Tiger KING looking for his Tiger QUEEN! #andnotyoucarolbaskins #whowantstobemyqueen #ontheprowl #budlightovereverything #abouttosend #fullsend #jayexotic #abouttosenditagain #getterdone #gethertiger #mulletlife #bestdayever #happyhalloween #stayhappy #staysafe #staycool #stayloco
It’s another Tiger King costume, this one courtesy of Jay Starrett. He hashtagged himself #JayExotic. LOL.
Gavin Whitson
Gavin Whitson and his wife dressed up as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park, complete with a giant blow-up dinosaur.
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson and his wife dressed up as Pikachu characters. Adorable!
Ethan Zohn
View this post on Instagram
WARNING! Video has some Halloween gore for everyone! One of my bucket list items in life was to get killed in a slasher flick! Lucky for me, my dream came true when I was mauled by The Watcher in DRIVE-IN HORRORSHOW way back in the day! In the tradition of old school Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt, this incredible independent film features five terrifying tales of horror. Thanks to @AnsinGreg and #MichaelNeel for making this possible! @jennamorasca from Survivor Amazon was clearly not impressed with my dying. To see the full feature, please visit www.DriveInHorrorShow.com (adults only)! And to check out the six minute PG-13 edit of my tale, The Watcher, check out the YouTube link in bio if you dare. Whatever your ghoulish pleasure, we have a tale for you! @ansingreg #horrormovies #halloween #survivor #slashermovies #driveinhorrorshow #thewatcher #bucketlist #newhampshire #lakewinnipesaukee @doochainzz @rallyonmedia
Instead of posting a costume photo, Ethan Zohn posted a clip from that time he starred in a horror movie. Yes, really. It was called The Watcher, part of an anthology called Drive-In Horrorshow. He co-starred in it with his longtime Survivor girlfriend Jenna Morasca.
Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.
