Heather Aldret Called a ‘Survivor’ Casting Director About Her ‘Invisible Edit’

Heather Aldret made it to the final four on “Survivor 41”, but many fans were underwhelmed with the stay-at-home mom’s arc on the show. Heather received what fans call an “invisible edit.” Her screen time was sparse, and CBS didn’t dedicate any time to exploring Heather’s background, which many fans felt was a missed opportunity.

Heather’s shining moment finally arrived in the final episode of the season when she faced off against 26-year-old Deshawn Radden for a spot in the final three. The rules were simple, the first player that could start a fire large enough to break through a rope would advance to the final three. The competition was fierce, Heather and Deshawn were neck and neck the whole way through, but in the end, Deshawn prevailed. Despite Heather’s loss, the competition changed viewers’ perception of her and made fans wonder if the 52-year-old received an unfair edit.

Heather agreed with fans that she received an underwhelming edit, so the South Carolina native decided to take matters into her own hands.

Heather Called a ‘Survivor’ Casting Director

Heather spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her “invisible edit” and revealed she called a “Survivor” casting director for an explanation.

She told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 that she felt a “myriad of emotions” watching the season and realizing how limited her screen time was.

“I actually called [casting director Jesse Tannenbaum] and I was like ‘Jesse I need an honest answer. I can handle it. I’m a big girl. We’ve always been very truthful with each other. Did I do something wrong? Am I being punished?” Heather said in the interview.

Jesse reassured Heather that the edit had nothing to do with a vendetta against her. He explained that the first half of the season mainly focused on the castaways that had advantages, and Heather was not in that group.

Heather told the publication she was glad to hear her edit wasn’t due to her actions on the show but admitted she was disappointed she was not featured more.

Jesse’s explanation didn’t silence fans who rallied behind Heather on Twitter, calling out producers for her “disrespectful edit” on the show. One Twitter user wrote, “considering Heather’s position right now, ESPECIALLY, [with] how she did [with] fire, it was EXTREMELY disrespectful towards her and her family to give her that absolutely horrendous edit this season. [Especially] based off the jury’s reaction when Xander said they saw her as a goat.” Another fan chimed in, writing, “In the end, there was absolutely no point and no reason for Heather’s weird edit. They just decided that Jeff should get her share of confessionals.”

Heather on Her Bond With Erika

Heather formed a strong bond with “Survivor 41” winner Erika Casupanan early on in the season. The two bonded over feeling like underdogs surrounded by alphas with strong personalities. Heather spoke about her bond with Erika in a December 2021 interview with Parade.

“I think it just started on the beach one day. We realized that we were on the bottom of Luvu; we were kind of left out of the conversation,” she told the outlet. Heather said that she and Erika quickly noticed that their tribe members Danny, Deshawn, Naseer, and Sydney were working together, so they agreed to help each other out in the game.

“The other four would get together and talk and just be friendly with each other and not include us in that. And it wasn’t done purposely. But we knew we weren’t included in the fun and games. And so we felt a little left out,” Heather told Parade.

Heather said that the bond between her and Erika only became stronger after Erika returned from Exile Island. She revealed that her concern for Erika when she was gone made her realize how connected the two had become.

“When she got sent off to Exile, I think that was massive bonding for us,” Heather told the publication. “I generally worried about her because she did not have the skills to go out there. And it broke my heart watching her leave. When she got back, and I heard how she endured it personally-a lot of that wasn’t shown-I was so proud of her. And I think that’s what connected us.”

Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the spring of 2022.