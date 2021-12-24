WATCH: Heather Aldret Appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2010

Although Heather Aldret didn’t make much of a splash during her time on “Survivor 41” – with the edit choosing instead to focus on bigger personalities such as Shan Smith, Deshawn Radden, and Xander Hastings – it was not her first time appearing on reality TV in front of an audience of millions.

There may not be many “Survivor” fans who were familiar with Heather before she appeared on the CBS show, but the fourth-place “Survivor 41” finisher did in fact appear on an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” back in 2010. Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Placed Third In a 2010 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Appearance





K-Sol Spins the Wheel! After so, so, SO long of people asking and me just plain forgetting, here's the video of me playing WoF, America's Game (FYI, I'm trying to avoid naming it directly so the video can stay on YouTube forever). You guys enjoy! 2019-03-04T21:18:21Z

Heather, a Charleston, South Carolina native who was 52 during her appearance on “Survivor,” appeared on the November 8, 2010 episode of “Wheel of Fortune” long before she was known to the wider public as a member of the “Survivor 41” final 4.

Heather, who was 41 on “Wheel of Fortune,” said she had a “wonderful husband named Jay Thompson, and he’s fabulous, and we’ve been married for 8 years.” She added that she had “two small children, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old,” and that she was a house refurbisher. “I have tools, a tool-belt, the whole nine yards, and I love it.”

The video, which was evidently posted on YouTube by Kevin Solomon, one of Heather’s fellow contestants in the episode, was uploaded in 2019 with the title “K-Sol Spins the Wheel!,” in an effort to avoid naming either himself or the show for copyright reasons.

Heather didn’t have a particularly fortuitous time on the show, landing on several “bankruptcies” without ever receiving a chance to solve a puzzle. She ended up in third place with a grand total of $1000, behind Soloman, who placed first with a little over $33,000, and second-place finisher Dayna Wiesson, who finished with over $8,000 and a free trip to Hawaii.

What Heather Was Up To Between ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Survivor’

Today, Heather is still married to her husband, although she is no longer a house refurbisher. According to her CBS biography, she has since become a “Stay At Home Mom,” and that her hobbies included exploring, painting, tennis, and pickleball. She added that the three best words to describe herself were “authentic, passionate, and devoted.” Loved ones of Heather’s could likely see all three traits in both her TV appearances.

As she explained in her pre-season “Survivor” interview with Parade, Heather’s daughters are now 12 and 15, and she has been a stay-at-home mom “for the past three years.” Of her previous careers, she said, “I used to buy properties and flip them, doing all the work myself except for new electric and roofing. And I did that for about 10 years. And prior to that, I was an elementary school teacher.”

She added that she had been “hooked” on “Survivor” since season 2, which she watched with her then-boyfriend and now-husband. “And now we have even introduced it to our children,” she said. “It’s become our tradition; Wednesdays is “Survivor” night.”

Interestingly, Heather also said in her pre-season bio that so far, her proudest accomplishment was the profit she made with the sale of her first house, which she used to pay off all her debt. “Marrying my husband 100% debt free was the absolute best gift to myself,” she explained. “I’m still raising two strong, courageous, kind daughters, but I’m sure who they are becoming is undoubtedly going to be my absolute best accomplishment.” Perhaps those refurbishing skills were more handy than met the eye.

