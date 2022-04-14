‘Survivor’ Fans React to the Hourglass Twist Returning

On last night’s episode of “Survivor,” Jeff Probst announced the return of the controversial hourglass twist. The twist was first introduced in season 41 and gave castaway Erika Casupanan a historic amount of power by allowing her to reverse the outcome of the last immunity challenge. The twist received backlash from fans who felt the twist was unfair and made the game too luck-based.

Despite the backlash, the twist returned for season 42, giving castaway Rocksroy Bailey the chance to shake up the game.

“Survivor” producers changed one thing about the twist, making it slightly different than it appeared in season 41.

Jeff warned players ahead of time that the castaway sent to exile island would have the opportunity to change up the game. In season 41, the castaways had no idea that Erika would be given an extraordinary power.

Fans React to Hourglass Twist

After the episode, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration about the hourglass twist returning.

“Let’s remember the real enemy in tonight’s elimination: the hourglass twist #survivor,” one fan tweeted.

“The hourglass twist still sucks, we just got used to the suckiness and learned to live with it,” another fan wrote.

A third Twitter user weighed in, writing, “seriously, the hourglass thing is one of the worst twists that #Survivor has ever come up with and Jeff Probst getting all excited while describing it doesn’t make it any better.”

Daniel Says He ‘Screwed up’ on ‘Survivor’

Castaway Daniel Strunk had high hopes when he stepped onto the beach for “Survivor 42,” but the law clerk’s journey was cut short after his Vati tribe members became suspicious of his intentions.

The Ohio native spoke to Parade in April 2022 about his exit and whether or not he regrets going on the show.

“I think I was doing pretty well for two episodes, and then I faced a curveball, and it didn’t go well, and I didn’t play it particularly well,” he told the outlet.

The curveball Daniel refers to happened in episode 3, when his ally, Chanelle, lost her vote at summit. Daniel told Parade that Chanelle’s decision to risk her vote at summit threw him for a loop and led to his downfall.

“I screwed up on multiple occasions,” he said. “Let’s start earlier when Chanelle gets off the boat and says, ‘Daniel, I lost my vote.'”

“What you also need to know is before she left for the immunity, [Chanelle] and I had a convo, the two of us, one on one,” he continued. “We both agreed that under no circumstances whatsoever would either of us risk our vote if we went to the summit. So she gets off the boat and she says that, and this is where I think the analysis should be given. It’s like: What should Daniel do in that moment? And I decided in that moment to stay loyal to Chanelle and go along with the plan.”

Daniel went on to say that, in hindsight, it may have been a mistake to remain loyal to Chanelle.

“I probably should have changed up my game,” he told the outlet. “Chanelle had lost her vote. I interpreted that as a betrayal of the alliance. And at that moment, I probably should have approached Hai and Lydia and said, ‘Look, Chanelle’s playing us and we should vote her out.’ But I didn’t. I decided to remain loyal to that alliance I had because she was my number one, and I was very much all in on it.”

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.